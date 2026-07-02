Vikings WR Jordan Addison Expected to Fall Short of New Deal After Down Year

There is reason for cautious optimism around the Minnesota Vikings offense this summer, but much will hinge on the integration of QB Kyler Murray and/or JJ McCarthy’s ability to improve significantly from Year 2 to Year 3.

As for the Vikings’ wide receivers, there is only so much they can do as factors in the unit whose production is dependent upon execution under center as well as the ability of the offensive line to stay healthy in front of whichever quarterback is taking snaps on a regular basis.

Justin Jefferson has proven himself relatively QB-proof across his elite six-year NFL career to this point, tallying north of 1,000 yards last season despite mostly abysmal quarterback play. He also eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in 2023 despite missing seven games with a severe hamstring injury.

Minnesota has talented pass-catchers beyond Jefferson, including wideouts Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings as well as tight end Tyler Hockenson. However, none of those three has the kind of track record Jefferson does, and therefore all present question marks of their own, as well as some tied to the level of play the Vikings ultimately get from Murray, McCarthy or both.

Matthew Coller of Purple Insider predicted on June 29 that Addison will struggle again in 2026, producing a total of 59 catches for 789 yards and will fall short of earning a contract extension next spring.

Jordan Addison Under Contract With Vikings for Next 2 Years

Coller’s projection does not mean Addison will depart the team ahead of 2027, as Minnesota has already exercised the fifth-year option on his deal, which is the team’s right after drafting him in the first round back in 2023.

The Vikings will pay Addison $18 million on that deal two seasons from now.

Even if we take [Addison’s] drops out of the equation, with this many weapons on the field and a quarterback (regardless of who it is) that the Vikings may want to have throwing at lower volumes, it’s very plausible that Addison doesn’t reach the heights that he did when Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold were hucking the pigskin. The Vikings would love Addison to have a huge season and have the difficult decision about whether to sign him to a big extension in the offseason, but this type of performance would probably leave them in flux about his future.

Jordan Addison’s Production Has Dipped Across Each of His 3 NFL Seasons

Addison broke onto the scene in Minnesota with 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 TDs in his rookie campaign across 17 games played (14 starts).

However, his numbers have dipped in each of the past two seasons. He put up 63 receptions, 875 yards and nine scores in 2024 (15 starts) before tallying 42 catches, 610 yards and three TDs last season (14 appearances, 12 starts).

Addison has battled off-field concerns involving reckless driving, driving under the influence and misdemeanor trespassing over his three-year career, though he has done no jail time beyond the hours spent behind bars following arrests linked to the DUI and trespassing incidents. A judge in Florida ultimately dismissed the trespassing charges following Addison’s arrest.

The league suspended Addison for the first three games of the 2025 campaign due to violating its substance abuse policy, a decision linked to his DUI arrest outside of Los Angeles International Airport in July 2024.