Vikings to Pursue Top WR as Addison’s Future Remains in Question, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings have maintained their support of wide receiver Jordan Addison throughout his legal troubles — but if he is suspended, the Vikings may look for a more reliable top receiver to pair with Justin Jefferson.

Pioneer Press columnist Charley Walters wrote on August 17 that “there is little doubt the Vikings, after the season, will seek, via free agency, trade or draft, another top wide receiver because Addison has proven unreliable.”

Walters’ insight comes with the consideration that if Addison is suspended for three games, as expected after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in Los Angeles in July, the remainder of his contract will go from guaranteed to non-guaranteed.

That will make it easier for the Vikings to move on from Addison if they believe he needs a change of scenery. They could also simply draft another top receiver prospect — but there are more pressing needs than receiver next offseason.

Addison, 22, has proven to be one of the league’s best No. 2 wide receivers and would be a No. 1 wide receiver on most other teams.

But if the Vikings could land another proven wide receiver or additional draft capital for Addison, it may be worth moving on and avoiding the risk of any future headaches from the former USC star.

Addison’s DUI arrest happened nearly a year after he was pulled over for going 140 mph on a Minnesota freeway. He pled guilty to a speeding charge and had a charge of reckless driving dismissed.

Vikings Should Think Twice on Parting Ways With Jordan Addison

Addison is still young and has owned up to his past mistakes. Parting ways with him would be a move made for his benefit as a person — similar to Cris Carter needing a fresh start with the Vikings after his release from the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, it would be difficult to replace the value Addison brings to the team. His average cap hit for the final three years of his rookie deal is a mere $3.75 million a season, per Over The Cap.

The surging cost of star wide receiver play makes him an incredible value to the roster. Addison caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns his rookie year and is only going to get better. Players with that level of production — Terry McLaurin, Jaylen Waddle and Calvin Ridley — are playing on contracts worth at least $20 million a season.

By the time Addison reaches his second contract in the league, he’ll likely have a strong case to push for a deal in the ballpark of $30 million a season.

That’s value the Vikings shouldn’t be rushing to cut loose despite Addison’s troubles off the field.

However, securing another receiver via draft may reassure the team given Addison’s past.

Vikings Star Jordan Addison Addresses DUI Arrest

Addison’s arrest came while the NFL was on summer break before training camp, making for a difficult conversation to be had once he returned to Minnesota.

He addressed his DUI arrest on the first day of camp, saying he was in a “dark place” following the arrest but found peace on the field with his teammates.

“I was surprised by the support that I received,” Addison said after the first day of training camp on July 24, per ESPN. “I didn’t think it was going to be how it was, but it was really important. I was in a dark place. I was feeling down, and they really uplifted me, uplifted me to come out here and just perform at a high level still. So through everything that’s going on, I’m going to put it behind me and I’m still going to perform at a high level, come out here give the fans what they pay for.

“Whatever’s out there for me,” he added, “whatever comes with it, I’ll own up to everything. I feel like anything that comes my way is meant to happen or is deserved.”