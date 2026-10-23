Vikings Offer Major Update on Jordan Mason After Cutting RB From Roster

The Minnesota Vikings are poised to return to the gridiron at somewhere close to full strength after the team announced significant news on the status of Jordan Mason while simultaneously parting ways with one of his counterparts in the running back room.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell noted on Friday, October 23 that Mason will enter the weekend with a designation of “questionable” for the team’s Week 7 home contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mason suffered a thumb fracture in Week 1 and subsequently went on the injured reserve list (IR), which kept him out for four games. He would have been eligible to return last week, except Minnesota was on what has proven to be a perfectly-timed bye.

"Things are looking positive for him to be available." – Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on RB Jordan Mason https://t.co/EWkMG5r0JT pic.twitter.com/mz2W4PFUDO — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 23, 2026

“Jordan Mason — practiced fully all week, really good week of work — we’ll work through what that looks like. But he is technically questionable right now,” O’Connell told reporters. “No other player will go in with a designation for the game. So, we’ve been able to get a little more healthy. We’ll talk to Jordan and see, but things are looking positive for him being available.”

O’Connell’s statement that no other player will enter the weekend with an injury designation means that starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion), tight end TJ Hockenson (concussion) and wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) are all good to go against Indianapolis on Sunday.

Vikings Cut Ties With RB DeeJay Dallas Friday

Also on Friday afternoon, the Vikings announced that they had released running back DeeJay Dallas from the team.

That means that Mason will take his place on the 53-man roster, joining running backs Aaron Jones Sr. and sixth-round rookie Demond Claiborne on the active list for the upcoming contest against the Colts.

“Per the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings have released RB DeeJay Dallas from the 53-man roster,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported via X. “Jordan Mason is expected to be added to the 53-man roster tomorrow.”

It is entirely possible that Dallas remains with the organization, as Minnesota could sign him to the practice squad if he doesn’t immediately have a better and/or more lucrative opportunity elsewhere in the NFL.

Dallas appeared in five games for the Vikings this year, playing 40 snaps on offense and 92 snaps on special teams. He tallied three carries for 10 rushing yards, four catches for 34 receiving yards and two tackles on special teams.

Vikings Big Favorites to Best Colts, Continue Undefeated Campaign After Bye Week

Minnesota is undefeated (5-0), healthy, rested and has had two full weeks to prepare for a Colts team (2-4) that lost to the formerly winless Tennessee Titans last week, fired their long-time general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, is contemplating selling some high-end player assets ahead of the November 10 trade deadline and is pretty much heading in the exact opposite direction of the Vikings.

Furthermore, quarterback Kyler Murray is coming off his best game of the season in a 23-13 road victory over the New Orleans Saints and is facing a porous Colts’ secondary.

As such, the Vikings are 6.5-point home favorites to beat Indianapolis as of early Friday evening, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.