All Signs Point To Jordan Mason Overtaking Aaron Jones In Vikings Backfield Hierarchy

Running back Jordan Mason has been putting on a show at Vikings training camp. He’s been one of their most consistent performers through the first two weeks, and some think he could be in for a big season behind Minnesota’s vaunted offensive line.

VikingsOnSI’s Jason Harmon highlighted Mason after a big day at Wednesday’s practice. “Jordan Mason looks insane through camp so far. Massively underrated burst around the edge we get to see with the new run scheme.” Harmon wrote on X.

Harmon also went as far as to say that Mason could win the RB1 job if the early hot start proves to be sustainable. “Mason is listed as a co-starter with Aaron Jones on the Vikings’ unofficial depth chart released Wednesday, but if he runs like this in season, he’ll have a strong case to hold the RB1 title entirely to himself.”

While it seems like wild speculation considering how good Aaron Jones has been for so long, there are a few reasons to believe it might be time for a passing of the torch, even besides the fact that they’re listed as co-starters on the team’s first official depth chart.

The Vikings Made A Bigger Investment In Jordan Mason This Offseason

Minnesota entered the offseason with a few major question marks at the running back position. Mason was set to hit the open market, and Jones, who was set to make $9 million this season, was an obvious cut candidate. However, the latter agreed to a pay cut and will instead make $5.6 million (with $5 million guaranteed) this season.

Meanwhile, Mason was brought back on a two-year, $10.5 million deal a few days later. While they might not have backed up the brink truck, the fact that they brought him back for another year is a clear sign they really like him.

The fact that Jones will turn 32 this season, while Mason is still in his prime at 27, is another reason why they might be confident in him beyond 2026. The fact that he ran for 758 yards and 6 touchdowns off his 159 attempts (4.8 yards per carry) as opposed to Jones’ 548 yards and 2 touchdowns off 132 attempts (4.2 yards per carry) probably doesn’t hurt, either. He was far more efficient than Jones last season.

With Jones on a one-year deal, it’s conceivable Minnesota will want to see how much of the workload Mason can carry this season. That, combined with Jones’ suspected fall-off after he showed signs of slowing down last year, could see Mason grabbing a bigger piece of the pie in 2026.

He Could Also Thrive Under Vikings’ New Offensive Scheme

The Vikings hired Frank Smith, who served as the Dolphins‘ offensive coordinator over the past four years, this offseason. The veteran coach will probably inject a healthy dose of wide zone concepts into Minnesota’s rushing offense, and that could complement Mason’s patience and vision behind the Vikings’ stout front five.

While Mason has never been known for his speed (he’s always been considered more of a plodding runner), he’s displayed far better burst than we’re used to from him through the first three weeks of training camp. Jones, on the other hand, is entering the twilight of his career. There was a time when he would’ve been perfect for the scheme, but that day is not today.

Steve Bradshaw of The Wrightway Sports Network LLC also thinks Mason has the potential to be a massive fantasy football steal.

“On FantasyPros ADP, Jordan Mason is at 111.3 (RB39), which is just two spots ahead of Jones. However, at this point, I’m expecting Mason to finish much higher than this in 2026 fantasy football,” Bradshaw wrote.

Sixth-round selection Demond Claiborne is another player to keep an eye on this preseason, as he has more than enough speed to thrive with their new scheme changes. In fact, Aaron Jones recently praised the rookie back as a potential steal. However, it’ll take some time before he can supplant Mason as the top dog in the RB room.