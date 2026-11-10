Josh Allen Gives True Thoughts on Vikings Defense After Bills Win

The Minnesota Vikings did their best to contain the Buffalo Bills‘ offense and make life challenging for Josh Allen. Minnesota’s defense limited Allen and Co. to 13 points through three quarters. However, in the fourth quarter, the Bills’ offense finally broke through, scoring 10 points.

Allen went 21-for-31 on his pass attempts for 234 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a passer rating of 87.3. Moreover, the Vikings defense was harassing Allen all game, as he was sacked four times.

After the Bills’ win over the Vikings, Allen spoke to the media and gave credit to the Minnesota defense for making it a challenging night for him and the offense.

“You can be as prepared as possible, but those guys on that side of the ball are coming fast,” Allen told reporters after the Bills defeated the Vikings 23-6 on Nov. 9 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“They’re so smart in the back end. They’re able to read and flow with their eyes. That backside corner makes the pick on the ball to DJ [Moore]. I wish I could have gotten some more into that instead of lobbing it up there, but he makes a heck of a play and from there on out, we were better with ball security, but it’s a tough defense.”

Buffalo Beat Minnesota at Their Own Game

Moreover, CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt states that the Bills beat the Vikings at their own game by playing sound defense and being opportunistic with the offensive chances.

“We saw the Buffalo Bills turn into the Minnesota Vikings,” Hunt said during a Nov. 9 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.” “They became the Vikings against the Vikings. What we love about Minnesota coming into this matchup is their defense and their ability to shut you down and make you play left-handed.

“They also have the ability to run the football. Now, we saw the Buffalo Bills’ defense step up and make the plays that the Vikings usually make… The Bills’ defense did a fantastic job of becoming the Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings’ offense looked like it had never played together before.”

KOC on Vikings’ Offensive Performance Against Bills

Meanwhile, on the other side, Vikings QB Carson Wentz completed just 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards, threw two interceptions, and failed to record a touchdown. His 8.9 passer rating reflected just how difficult the night was for the veteran quarterback.

After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media to share his thoughts on the team’s offensive and Wentz’s performance.

“In no way, shape, or form was tonight acceptable,” O’Connell told reporters postgame. “I told the team it starts with me 100 percent, and the defense was on the field too much; I thought they battled and thought we made some plays in the kicking game, just not even close offensively to what we want to be.

“I thought there were some opportunities to kind of flip that game a little bit multiple times. But we just never got Carson in a rhythm and tried a bunch of tools to see if we could help that happen. I just didn’t do a good enough job doing that across the board.”