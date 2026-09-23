Vikings Get Intriguing Justin Herbert Take Amid Chargers Struggles

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have a long-term solution yet at QB. That could change in the coming weeks if Kyler Murray performs well and leads the Vikings to wins.

However, if that doesn’t happen and Minnesota needs to lean on Carson Wentz again this season, then general manager Nolan Teasley might need to look at other options. The obvious choice is to look at the draft for a solution, but could the Vikings consider an established QB?

After two weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers have struggled, and so has Justin Herbert, as they are off to a 0-2 start. Furthermore, looking at the Chargers’ schedule, they could be heading toward 0-4 with the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks next, and it doesn’t get easier after those two teams.

There’s a real possibility the Chargers’ season goes off the rails and could result in drastic change if Los Angeles ends up as one of the worst teams in the league. As a result, Austen Bundy of FanSided floated the idea of the Vikings being a trade destination for Herbert.

“The Minnesota Vikings are in a trial year with quarterback Kyler Murray (who already has health issues), and 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is clearly on his way out after being bumped to QB3,” Bundy wrote in a Sept. 22 article. “Why not flip the Michigan product to be paired with his former college head coach in Jim Harbaugh?

“Minnesota owns all of its picks for rounds one through three for the next two drafts (including an additional third-rounder from the Philadelphia Eagles). Package any number of those seven picks, plus McCarthy and Los Angeles would have a pretty good deal on its hands.”

Chargers’ 2025 Season Could Go Off the Rails

The Chargers could land a Top 5 pick, and with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Rams on their schedule in October, there’s a real possibility they could be one of the bottom teams this season once November rolls around.

As a result, Los Angeles might look to hit the reset button if they have a shot at a top QB prospect. Moreover, McCarthy would be a good stopgap QB given that head coach Jim Harbaugh knows him.

“The Vikings reset at quarterback with a high-upside veteran (imagine Herbert with Justin Jefferson) and the Chargers can potentially unlock McCarthy’s potential with key draft insurance in their back pocket,” Bundy added in his article.

For now, everything is speculation, but if the Chargers don’t get out of this 0-2 hole while facing a murderers’ row of playoff teams from last season, those conversations and takes could get louder and louder if the team is winless entering November.

“A trade involving Herbert is extremely unlikely, but it would be managerial malpractice to not at least calculate the cost-benefit value,” Bundy wrote. “There’s still a lot of football left to be played, but Los Angeles is staring down the necessity to pull off the rare feat of qualifying for the playoffs.”

Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Blunt Statement

As for the Vikings, former NFL wideout T. J. Houshmandzadeh stated what he needs to see from Murray to remain as QB1 after returning this week from his concussion.

“You got to make sure that you’re getting Justin Jefferson involved if you’re Kyler Murray,” Houshmandzadeh said on the Sept. 21 edition of “Pregame.” “You got to make sure that your receivers are getting the ball and you’re not just kind of running around or winning games because of Brian Flores and his defense.”