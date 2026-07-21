Justin Jefferson Makes Feelings Clear on Vikings Quarterback Battle

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson talked about the upcoming quarterback competition as training camp nears. Jefferson made a media appearance earlier this week, and discussed how he views the position itself.

The wide receiver is coming off a 2025 season that saw him be extremely productive. All told, he caught 84 passes for 1,048 yards and two touchdowns last season. The Vikings struggled with quarterback play. However, he still managed to hit the 1,000-yard plateau for the fifth time in his career.

Volume was not a problem either for the wide receiver. He had 140 targets over the course of 17 games. He made the most of them as well, recording 435 yards after the catch. If anything, Jefferson adapted to whoever was under center and continued to play at a high level.

Vikings Star Weighs In On Competition

Now, the LSU product is going to be a key weapon for whichever quarterback is going to be under center. He has certainly done it before, as he has had 10 different quarterbacks over the course of his six-year career. The playmaker is certainly no stranger to having to start with a new quarterback under center. He weighed in on the competition during a recent television appearance on ESPN’s ‘This Is Football’ podcast.

“For JJ, to get that competition in that room, for him to step up his game a little bit, and have to just be that dog… For K1… we know he’s a playmaker, it’s just all about coming to this team with that leadership role that we really need to fill in.”

Jefferson did have some positive moments last year despite the quarterback play. His best game of the year came in week four against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recorded 10 receptions for 126 yards. He also tallied eight catches for 101 yards in the season finale against the Green Bay Packers. There were moments last year when Jefferson was able to really break out and play at a high level.

Advanced metrics also worked in his favor. He recorded an 80.2 PFF receiving grade. This number ranked 17th among all qualified NFL receivers. He may have had a down year last season. However, he was still able to play at a high level.

Vikings QB Competition Heating Up

As it stands right now, the quarterback competition looks like an active one. This will be one of the top storylines over the course of training camp. Some experts have indicated that McCarthy will be heavily pushed by Kyler Murray. Regardless of how the competition turns out, it would be fair to say that this position will have major implications on the race for the NFC North.

It’s clear that it doesn’t matter to Jefferson who starts under center. He may have a unique role in helping the position develop. Both quarterbacks are entering into tough situations. Both quarterbacks want to rebound after suffering injuries last season. They also want to prove themselves in a competitive division. Whatever the case may be, the offense will rely heavily on Jefferson.

It will be exciting to see how he does with the quarterbacks this season. He is still very much a dynamic player and a player that can take over an offense. Now, it’s just about being able to stabilize the quarterback position. If the Vikings can do that, Jefferson should have another campaign worthy of Pro Bowl honors.

Stabilizing the quarterback position has been a common theme during Jefferson’s tenure. Vikings fans are hoping that this is the year they figure it out.