Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Gets Candid on Kyler Murray Return

The Minnesota Vikings have Kyler Murray back after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol. Moreover, Murray will be looking to build that chemistry with Justin Jefferson, who likely wants to replicate that Week 1 performance against the Green Bay Packers.

Jefferson recorded eight receptions on nine targets, leading to 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Nonetheless, that came with Carson Wentz as the veteran QB after Murray suffered a concussion early in the game.

As a result, Murray has the pressure of finding that connection with Jefferson. Still, regardless of that, the Vikings wideout is looking forward to playing with the team’s QB1 ahead of the Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Looking forward to it,” Jefferson told reporters on Sept. 23. “Obviously, what we’ve built throughout training camp, throughout the offseason, leading into the season, has definitely been exciting and something that we’ve all been waiting for. The time was limited the first game. So, for him to be back out there and for us to get started with him is going to be a joy to see.”

Last Season’s Philosophy Carrying Over to This Campaign

Despite the Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears not being the most pleasant for the offense, the most important thing is that they came away with the victory. After missing the playoffs last season, it appears the Vikings team doesn’t want a repeat of the previous campaign.

Jefferson noted that the philosophy from last season’s winning streak has carried over to this season despite this being a new campaign.

“Our philosophy hasn’t changed,” Jefferson added. “Just obviously adding some key factors into our building and getting them to learn our philosophy. But all in all, just taking one week at a time and winning our games, executing our plays, what it’s called, and the opportunities that we have, just making the most of them. It’s definitely been a great, I want to say, seven games we won last. So, it’s just continuing on from where we started off last, not really letting the outside noise seep into this building.

“Obviously, winning some games, no more people want to talk about us and more people want to put us more on the pedestal. Just keeping that same energy that they had before the season even started. Not really focusing on that type of noise, but focusing on what we can do to get better every single week and obviously getting wins.”

Ben Leber on What He Expects From Vikings QB Kyler Murray

Recently, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber shared what he expects to see from Murray to help Minnesota get to 3-0, as the defense will do its part and the offense will need to score enough points.

“I’m hoping that that’s what we look like, where Kyler just takes care of the football, lets his offensive line do the work, his running backs do the work, and all he’s got to do is take advantage of a couple play-action passes here and there and throw it to the best wide receiver in the game,” Leber said on the Sept. 22 edition of “Sound the Horn.”

“I know it sounds simple, but all Kyler has to do is just run the offense. Don’t try to be a superhero. Don’t try to do anything outside your body. Certainly, when you get pressure up the gut, don’t throw a punt pass.”