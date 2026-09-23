Vikings’ Kyler Murray Gets Clear Expectations for Buccaneers Game

Kyler Murray gets a redo of some sort when it comes to making a good first impression as the Minnesota Vikings‘ starting QB. In Week 1, Murray left the game early against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a concussion.

As a result, he missed the Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears, but after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol, Murray is back as QB1 ahead of the Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Murray will have to show he’s the starter the Vikings need after Carson Wentz led the team to a 2-0 start against two NFC North rivals. Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily” shared what he expects to see from Murray in the game against Tampa Bay.

“For the better part of two games now, what we’ve had is a team that has that one turnover, that’s it, and what we’ve had is a very responsible, run-game-heavy offense,” Zulgad said in a Sept. 22 video from SKOR North. “I think that’s what we’re going to see, and I think there is an edict on Kyler: Don’t screw it up.

“[Kevin] O’Connell sincerely liked what he saw from Carson because he didn’t see screw-ups. So what’s my expectation? My expectation is that Kyler’s gonna get in the right lane on 494, he’s gonna go 60, and he’s gonna be told, ‘Set the cruise control, baby.'”

Ben Leber Wants Kyler Murray to Take Care of the Football

Meanwhile, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber shared what he expects to see from Murray to help Minnesota get to 3-0, as the defense will do its part and the offense will need to score enough points.

“I’m hoping that that’s what we look like, where Kyler just takes care of the football, lets his offensive line do the work, his running backs do the work, and all he’s got to do is take advantage of a couple play-action passes here and there and throw it to the best wide receiver in the game,” Leber said on the Sept. 22 edition of “Sound the Horn.”

“I know it sounds simple, but all Kyler has to do is just run the offense. Don’t try to be a superhero. Don’t try to do anything outside your body. Certainly, when you get pressure up the gut, don’t throw a punt pass.”

Vikings’ Kyler Murray Gets Candid Words Ahead of Week 3

Recently, former NFL wideout T. J. Houshmandzadeh stated what he needs to see from Murray to remain as QB1 after returning this week from his concussion.

“You got to make sure that you’re getting Justin Jefferson involved if you’re Kyler Murray,” Houshmandzadeh said on the Sept. 21 edition of “Pregame.” “You got to make sure that your receivers are getting the ball and you’re not just kind of running around or winning games because of Brian Flores and his defense.”

Houshmandzadeh also notes that Carson Wentz did get Jefferson the ball in Week 2, leading to the Vikings wideout recording eight receptions on nine targets for 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

“Justin Jefferson had two touchdowns all of last season,” Houshmandzadeh added. “He already has that now, and we’re two games into the season, and so he is that team when you talk offensive football, so Kyler Murray has pressure on him.”