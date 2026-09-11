Justin Jefferson Drops True Feelings on Vikings-Packers Rivalry

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will add another chapter to their rivalry on Sept. 13 when both teams face off in Week 1 to open up the 2026 NFL season. Over the last seven seasons, Justin Jefferson has been a part of this NFC North rivalry.

Since coming into the league in 2020, Jefferson has had 60 catches for 863 yards and has scored five touchdowns in 11 games against the Packers, per StatMuse. Jefferson will be looking to build on these numbers, especially with a new quarterback under center in Kyler Murray.

Ahead of the Week 1 game, Jefferson appeared on the Sept. 10 edition of The Ringer’s “Ringer Wise Guys” and spoke about the rivalry between the Packers and Vikings.

“You feel the hatred within once you’re in the middle of it, and you get here, and you see how much Minnesota hates the Packers and the Packers hate Minnesota,” Jefferson said.

“So it’s just within it, just like at LSU, we hate Alabama. It’s just a part of the rivalry, a part of the school. It is what it is. It’s just that it’s been like that. They’ve been doing that for years, years before I was thought of.”

Justin Jefferson Enjoys Being Part of Vikings-Packers Rivalry

Moreover, after being part of this rivalry for seven seasons, the Vikings star loves every bit of it. Jefferson was part of several rivalries in the SEC during his time at LSU, as he mentioned, so it’s no surprise that he’s enjoyed the hatred.

“I love every bit of it and I love the juice, the energy that people will bring behind it,” Jefferson added. “Sunday definitely is going to get loud in there, and people definitely are going to get ready for that game. The tailgating and just everything that leads up into the game is definitely going to be exciting.”

Both teams want to start 1-0 and get off on the right foot in a division many expect to be competitive; these early wins will be crucial and will likely impact the end of the season.

Harrison Smith on Whether He’s Ready to Play vs. Packers

Meanwhile, Harrison Smith is back for a 15th season. On Sept. 9, the veteran safety shared whether he’s ready to play on against the Packers, as his late return meant the Vikings star missed training camp and the preseason.

“Just kind of taking it day by day,” Smith told reporters. “Basically, I’m up for whatever. Just going to keep doing what’s asked of me, and if that’s the way we go with it, and that’s the best option to win, that’s what we’ll do.”

Furthermore, Smith was honest about whether he’s in football shape.

“I think answering that would just be dishonest,” Smith added. “I’m in good shape. I’ve been working out, but there’s nothing like playing football. It’s just the reality of it. Heart rate, outside factors, thinking a lot while you’re moving. It’s hard to simulate that. I kind of do it the best I can, but I feel like I’m in a really good place right now and we’ll just kind of see where it goes.”