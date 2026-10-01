Vikings Get Justin Jefferson Forecast for Dolphins Game Amid Injury

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell faces a decision heading into Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. He must decide whether to play Justin Jefferson after he suffered an ankle injury in the Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jefferson suffered the ankle injury early in the game against Tampa Bay, and while he was initially ruled questionable, the Vikings eventually ruled him out. As a result, the question is whether Jefferson can play against Miami, and the week hasn’t started well yet for that possibility.

On the Vikings injury report for Sept. 30, Jefferson didn’t practice. As a result, Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily” believes Minnesota won’t risk Jefferson in this game against the 0-3 Dolphins.

“Kevin O’Connell said it’s not a high ankle sprain,” Zulgad said. “He didn’t have the exact determination of what the ankle injury is, but he said he considers Justin to be day-to-day. So he doesn’t practice today.

“There’s a chance he doesn’t practice all week and he still plays on Sunday. However, that being said, we’re only going into Game 4. I don’t think the Vikings are going to take any chances here… Odds Jefferson plays, I wouldn’t put them very high, at least right this second.”

Vikings Should Beat the Dolphins Without Justin Jefferson

Moreover, Zulgad believes that even without Jefferson, the Vikings should beat Miami, given that they lost a major piece of their offense in De’Von Achane, who is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

“The Dolphins are terrible,” Zulgad added. “They are a -50 in point differential. Now, all of that being said, being in the Vikings’ favor, the Vikings’ offense so far has been anemic. A 39-point performance in the first game against the Packers and a come-from-behind win? But the last two games, including the rainy day in Chicago, the Vikings’ offense and [against the Buccaneers] with Kyler Murray starting were absolutely not good.

“Do the Vikings want Justin Jefferson? Absolutely. Are they going to take any chances? I don’t think so. If they can’t beat the Dolphins even without Jefferson, that is going to be a big red flag, especially since this defense is playing so well.”

Brian Flores Excited to See Familiar Faces on Miami’s Personnel Staff

Meanwhile, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will face the team he once coached. Ahead of the game against the Dolphins, Flores spoke with the media on Sept. 29 and was asked about facing his former team as he looks forward to seeing old faces who aren’t on the roster.

“Every game’s important to me, and I really attack the week the same way each week, trying to put our players in the best position,” Flores told reporters. “When I think about the Dolphins coming in, I’m actually kind of excited to see some people.

“They’ve got a great support staff. I think it’s right up there with the top support staffs in the league… So it’ll be good to see them, great to see them, spend some time checking on them pregame.”