Jefferson Battled 2 Major Injuries in 2023, Vikings Fans Didn’t Know All Details

If anyone doesn’t believe Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is committed not just to winning every game possible, but to playing every game possible, it’s time they think again.

Jefferson is a featured focus on the Netflix show “Receiver.” During the third episode of the limited streaming series, producers took the opportunity to reveal extended details about both Jefferson’s hamstring strain as well as a chest injury that had him coughing up blood out of view of sideline cameras.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN on Friday, July 12, included a synopsis of the new information provided by the episode, including that Vikings vice president of health and player performance Tyler Williams characterized Jefferson’s hamstring strain as “high-grade.” The wideout also noted feeling a pop upon suffering the injury in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“That was likely a reference to the type of strain in which the muscle tears completely,” Seifert wrote.

The hamstring issue landed Jefferson on the Injured Reserve List (IR) and kept him sidelined for eight weeks, including seven games and a bye week at the very end of his run of missed contests, which fits into the timetable for a return from such an injury (8-10 weeks) that Williams detailed on the show.

Justin Jefferson Suffered Bruised Long in First Game Back From 2-Month Absence

The second injury of note occurred during Jefferson’s return to the field after his two-month absence.

“Jefferson made it through 13 plays before taking a direct hit to the back from Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps,” Seifert wrote. “Again, “Receiver” provides crucial and previously unknown context. Upon returning to the huddle, Jefferson was coughing oddly. He walked to the sideline, kneeled and began spitting blood.”

As it turns out, the hit caused a pulmonary contusion, otherwise known as a bruised lung. Further medical examination made clear Jefferson hadn’t broken any ribs or collapsed the lung, and he played essentially the entire game the following week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Justin Jefferson Loudly Refutes Notion He Missed Games for Monetary Purposes

Both Jefferson’s hamstring injury and the “internal bruise,” as the team listed it on the injury report, were public knowledge. But the severity of each health issue was not until Netflix aired episode 3 of “Receiver.”

Following his hamstring strain, several media members floated the possibility of Jefferson choosing to sit out the remainder of the season to avoid further injury and to compel the Vikings to the negotiating table. Seifert detailed how those narratives, and Jefferson’s long absence from the field absent all of the relevant information becoming public, impacted how some NFL fans viewed the star wideout.

“That information was the unseen but factual backdrop for an unfortunate period when some fans and media members questioned Jefferson’s commitment to returning as quickly as possible,” Seifert wrote. “Without the full set of facts, it was reasonable to wonder why he did not resume playing soon after.”

In the end, Jefferson played in 10 regular-season games an still produced over 1,000 receiving yards (1,074) on 68 catches that included 5 TDs. He then went on to sign the largest non-quarterback contract in league history, which totals $140 million over four years ($35 million annually).

Jefferson also took the opportunity provided by “Receiver” to share his thoughts with anyone who might have doubted him or his commitment to the Vikings and the game of football.

“No one in this game can ever tell me to not play or to tank the season or to do any of that other stuff because I’m not that type of person,” Jefferson said. “I want to play. I love the game of football, I want to be the best. In order for that to happen, I’ve got to be out there on that field.”