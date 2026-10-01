Vikings Send Troubling Sign on Justin Jefferson Ahead of Dolphins Game

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to stay undefeated through Week 4 of the season when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but they may have to accomplish that without the help of wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson left the first half of last week’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury and was unable to return. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has been consistent in his messaging over the last several days that Jefferson’s injury is not overly serious. That said the superstar pass-catcher hadn’t practiced all week, a trend that continued on Thursday, October 1.

“Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was not practicing today in the window open to media. Has an ankle injury,” Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported via X.

Justin Jefferson Could Still Start Against Dolphins, Even if He Misses Practice All Week

Missing practice all week and playing in a game on Sunday is not unheard of by any means in the NFL.

However, considering the context of the Vikings’ season to this point and the fact that the team will move forward with quarterback uncertainty as a defining element for perhaps the entirety of the campaign, sitting Jefferson this weekend makes sense if his longterm health is at all in question.

The Dolphins are among the worst teams in the league and have lost all three of their games by double digits. Minnesota is not going to overlook its visitors to U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend, but it does not make much sense to risk the team’s best offensive player on a game it should still be heavily favored to win without him.

Judd Zulgad of SKOR North predicted on Wednesday that the Vikings will sideline Jefferson on Sunday and let him rest up ahead of a more likely return against the New Orleans Saints on October 11.

“Kevin O’Connell said it’s not a high ankle sprain. He didn’t have the exact determination of what the ankle injury is, but he said he considers Justin to be day to day,” Zulgad said. “There’s a chance he doesn’t practice all week and he still plays on Sunday. However, that being said, we’re only going into Game 4. I don’t think the Vikings are going to take any chances here.

“Odds Jefferson plays, I wouldn’t put them very high — at least right this second.”

Linebacker Blake Cashman Headlines Vikings’ Injury Report on Thursday

Joining Jefferson on the injury report were cornerback Charles Demmings and punter Brett Thorson, neither of whom practiced Thursday due to hamstring injuries.

Running back Aaron Jones Sr. was limited in practice as well, though for purposes of rest. Linebacker Blake Cashman was a limited participant Thursday with an elbow injury.

As far as the quarterback position is concerned, everyone on the depth chart remains healthy following the trade of JJ McCarthy to the New York Giants for a fifth-round draft pick.

Kyler Murray will start with Carson Wentz as his backup. The team elevated Max Brosmer to the emergency QB3 position with McCarthy no longer on the roster.