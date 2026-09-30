Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Gives Justin Jefferson Injury Update

The Minnesota Vikings will begin their Week 4 preparations without Justin Jefferson on the practice field, but head coach Kevin O’Connell continues to sound encouraged about his star receiver’s ankle injury.

O’Connell told reporters Wednesday, September 30, that Jefferson would not practice and classified him as day-to-day after the receiver suffered an ankle sprain in Minnesota’s Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Justin Jefferson, no practice. He is day-to-day,” O’Connell said. “It’s an ankle sprain. We were encouraged about what it actually is. Now it’s just about working through it. He’s such an explosive athlete that we’ll obviously get him to a place where he can go.”

The update stops short of guaranteeing Jefferson will play against the Miami Dolphins on October 4, but it is another positive development after what initially appeared capable of becoming a much more significant injury.

Justin Jefferson Avoided Long-Term Ankle Injury

Jefferson injured his ankle during the first quarter of Minnesota’s 23-16 win over Tampa Bay on September 27.

He walked off under his own power and was in was initially listed as questionable to return. Jefferson came back to the sideline with his helmet after receiving treatment but never returned to the game and was eventually ruled out.

Jefferson finished with two receptions for 32 yards on just seven offensive snaps.

O’Connell delivered the first encouraging update a day later, saying the Vikings had received “good news” after evaluating Jefferson’s ankle and that the injury was not expected to be long-term.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Jefferson had been pushing to return against Tampa Bay, with O’Connell saying the receiver was “trying like crazy” to get back into the game. Minnesota ultimately chose caution.

Wednesday’s characterization narrows the diagnosis further: ankle sprain, day-to-day.

The next significant checkpoints will be whether Jefferson can return to practice Thursday or Friday and what game designation Minnesota assigns him on its final Week 4 injury report.

Will Justin Jefferson Play Against the Dolphins?

Jefferson’s status remains uncertain for Sunday’s game against Miami.

Missing Wednesday practice by itself does not rule him out, particularly after O’Connell described him as day-to-day rather than week-to-week. Minnesota also does not play until 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

But O’Connell made clear that the Vikings will consider more than Jefferson’s ability to tolerate the injury.

Jefferson’s game is built around acceleration, sudden changes of direction and separation, putting considerable stress on the ankle. O’Connell specifically referenced Jefferson being an “explosive athlete” while explaining why Minnesota will make sure he reaches an appropriate threshold before returning.

That makes Jefferson’s participation level Thursday and Friday particularly important.

Jordan Addison Stepped Up After Jefferson Injury

Minnesota already received a preview of what its offense could look like without Jefferson.

Jordan Addison became Kyler Murray’s primary wide receiver after Jefferson exited against Tampa Bay, finishing with five receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.

Murray acknowledged afterward how significantly Jefferson’s absence changed the offense.

“A lot of our offense goes through 18,” Murray said, via the Minnesota Star Tribune. “When he goes down, gotta make adjustments on the fly.”

The Vikings survived those adjustments and improved to 3-0, but Jefferson remains the centerpiece of O’Connell’s passing attack. He recorded 11 receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns over Minnesota’s first two games before the abbreviated outing in Tampa.

For now, Minnesota appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario.

Whether Jefferson avoided missing a game with it will become clearer over the next two practices.