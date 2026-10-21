Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Has Strong Words on ‘Frustrated’ Jauan Jennings Amid Trade Talk

The Minnesota Vikings thought they were getting an overqualified third wide receiver when they signed Jauan Jennings this offseason, but he has barely contributed at all since arriving in Minneapolis.

As a result, Jennings is now the subject of several trade rumors, as multiple teams with talented rosters are hunting receiver options ahead of the NFL’s November 10 trade deadline.

Minnesota reportedly does not want to move Jennings, though it is fair for one to question how honest, or dishonest, the team is being about a player with just two catches and nine yards on five targets across four games played.

The Vikings paid Jennings $8 million for the 2026 campaign, and if they can recoup some of that money and a draft pick in return from a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders or San Francisco 49ers, it appears that not taking such a deal would be a mistake by Minnesota — at least at this juncture.

Superstar Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson broke his silence on the Jennings’ situation ahead of the team’s home contest against the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

Jauan Jennings ‘Frustrated’ With Lack of Targets, Production in Vikings Offense

Jefferson talked about Jennings’ talent and his frustrations during a media session on Wednesday, October 21, as Minnesota comes off its Week 6 bye.

“Jauan has been doing great for us,” Jefferson said, per Will Ragatz. “Everybody sees what he does in the blocking game. They don’t really see the amount of routes he’s getting open on and the different plays that he could be making. It’s just not getting to his hands at this point in time. Which is OK. It’s fine.”

“Obviously he’s gonna be frustrated because he wants that ball, and he feels like he’s worked that route or that moment to get the ball and create that separation,” Jefferson continued. “That’s every player, every guy that wants to have a big moment and a big role in a game. The ball is just not finding him at this moment, but it will. And once it [does], we’re gonna see Jauan smiling on that sideline, and everybody’s gonna be pumped up to see him in the end zone or to see him have that big play.”

Vikings’ Pass Game Showing Signs of Getting on Track

Things could go better for Jennings starting in Week 7, assuming the Vikings’ offense continues trending up.

Four starters returned to practice on Wednesday following considerable injuries: left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion), running back Jordan Mason (thumb), tight end TJ Hockenson (concussion) and wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring).

And while Hockenson’s and Addison’s absences might have opened up more targets for Jennings, their presences should render Minnesota’s offense more capable and dangerous overall, potentially creating better matchups for Jennings when he’s on the field.

Furthermore, quarterback Kyler Murray has played five solid quarters in a row and appears to be finding his stride in Minnesota’s system. The Colts have a bad pass defense that Murray should be able to exploit, which means this Sunday could be a breakout game for Jennings depending on the number of opportunities he gets.