Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Gives Blunt Update on Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray is getting all the reps with the first team after the Minnesota Vikings named him QB1. Moreover, an important aspect of getting reps with the first team is developing chemistry with the weapons on offense, especially with Justin Jefferson.

This week, ahead of the Vikings’ preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 22 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota held joint practice with their opposition. As a result, it allowed Murray and Jefferson to continue working on their chemistry against another defense.

On Aug. 20, Justin Jefferson spoke to the media and shared an update on how that connection with Murray is developing ahead of the second preseason game.

“Very comfortable,” Jefferson told reporters about his connection with Murray. “I mean, he’s a phenomenal quarterback, a great athlete. We know what he can do on the run and with the ball in his hand. It’s just all about him understanding me and how I run my routes, my timing, how fast I’m running, and just getting on the same page.

“That just comes with time, the reps that we have here in practice. But that’s why these joint practices are so important because we’re not getting those game reps until the season actually starts.”

Justin Jefferson on Facing Ravens in Joint Practices

Furthermore, Jefferson also spoke about how facing a different team in their joint practice with the Ravens defense can help improve his connection with Murray.

“When somebody else comes into the building, it allows us to get into game mode and see a little bit different coverages than what we’ve been seeing with our defenses,” Jefferson added.

“So, it’s all about coming in here, understanding that there’s work to be done, understanding that it’s not perfect. Everything is not going to be perfect, but this is what these joint practices are for. For us to see where we’re at, continue working and continue that connection going.”

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Gets Positive Outlook for 2026

Last season was a challenging one for Jefferson, whose production took a hit due to the issues under center. The Vikings star recorded an 80.5 PFF grade along with 84 receptions on 140 targets, 1048 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Moreover, Jefferson registered 12.5 yards per reception, 5.2 yards after catch per reception, and five drops. As a result, Jefferson will be looking for better numbers this season with Murray as the QB1.

In an Aug. 19 video from ESPN, NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an outlook on the Vikings wideout and what those within the organization are saying now that Murray is their starting QB.

“Justin Jefferson has fallen out of that conversation [as the best receiver in the NFL],” Schefter said. “By signing Kyler Murray, this is the Vikings’ attempt to get him squarely back into that conversation and make sure that he is remembered as one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in the NFL. We didn’t get to see those plays with regularity from Justin Jefferson last year.

“With Kyler Murray, the way he throws the deep ball and his accuracy, I think there’s a feeling within the organization that this can help revive Justin Jefferson. Not that he didn’t play well last year, of course he did, but he needs a quarterback getting him the football, and I would expect that he’s going to be peppered with targets early and often.”