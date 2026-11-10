Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Fires Message on Possible QB Move Before Trade Deadline

If Monday night was truly a test for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz, he failed along with the rest of his offense.

The Vikings turned in an abysmal offensive performance Monday against the Buffalo Bills, posting 178 yards. Wentz completed only 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards.

Immediately, after the game calls for the Vikings to shop for a new quarterback reached a fever pitch. In fact, that became such a focal point in the media late Monday night, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson received questions on the topic.

“Not sure,” Jefferson said on whether the Vikings should acquire a new signal-caller, via VikingzFanPage. “That’s on Nolan; that’s on KO (Kevin O’Connell). That’s their job.

“My job is to continue getting open, be the leader of this team. Come next week, hopefully things change.”

Jefferson led the Vikings with 58 receiving yards versus Buffalo. Jefferson was the only Minnesota player with more than 35 yards from scrimmage.

Jefferson did the right thing not completely throwing Wentz and Kyler Murray under the bus with his answer on the NFL trade deadline. But it’s rather obvious the star receiver is frustration.

No one should blame him either. While Wentz tried to get Jefferson the ball, they connected on only three of 11 targets.

Before the final drive of the fourth quarter when the game was essentially already finished, the Vikings had one drive longer than 25 yards.

“The offense didn’t get it done,” Jefferson said. “Defense did a phenomenal job once again, getting it done against a very good offense. We’ve got to figure it out on offense.”