Vikings Get Major Daniel Jones Update Ahead of Bills Game

The Minnesota Vikings might add a quarterback before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday. But if they do, it doesn’t appear it will be Daniel Jones.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning the Colts have turned down offers on the veteran quarterback and don’t plan to move him before next week.

“The Colts have received calls on QB Daniel Jones ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but they’ve told interested teams they aren’t trading him,” wrote Pelissero.

Pundits have speculated about the possibility of the Vikings acquiring Jones over the past week. Minnesota lost its first game of the 2026 campaign last Sunday. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is also dealing with a hamstring injury.

Backup Carson Wentz will start for the Vikings on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Vikings Won’t Be Able to Acquire Daniel Jones: Report

It’s hard to put a stop to trade rumors in the NFL. So there’s no guarantee the Jones-to-Vikings chatter will end with Pelissero’s update Saturday morning.

But it should put the topic to rest. It might have been a long shot possibility for the Vikings anyway.