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Vikings Get Final Answer on Potential Daniel Jones Trade: Report

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NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the Indianapolis Colts told quarterback Daniel Jones he will not be moved before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday.

If the Minnesota Vikings acquire a quarterback at the 2026 NFL trade deadline, it’s not going to be Indianapolis Colts‘ Daniel Jones.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday evening the Colts do not plan to trade Jones to the Vikings or any other team. The league’s trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10 at 4 pm ET.

“The Colts informed QB Daniel Jones on Saturday they’re not trading him by Tuesday’s deadline,” wrote Pelissero on X.

“Teams called and the Colts listened. But they never had any intention of moving him. Despite speculation, Jones is staying in Indy.”

With Kyler Murray playing poorly and ruled out in Week 9 because of a hamstring injury, pundits have linked the Vikings to Jones significantly over the past week.

Minnesota will start Carson Wentz behind center Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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