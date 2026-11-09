Vikings Get Final Answer on Potential Daniel Jones Trade: Report

If the Minnesota Vikings acquire a quarterback at the 2026 NFL trade deadline, it’s not going to be Indianapolis Colts‘ Daniel Jones.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday evening the Colts do not plan to trade Jones to the Vikings or any other team. The league’s trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10 at 4 pm ET.

“The Colts informed QB Daniel Jones on Saturday they’re not trading him by Tuesday’s deadline,” wrote Pelissero on X.

“Teams called and the Colts listened. But they never had any intention of moving him. Despite speculation, Jones is staying in Indy.”

With Kyler Murray playing poorly and ruled out in Week 9 because of a hamstring injury, pundits have linked the Vikings to Jones significantly over the past week.

Minnesota will start Carson Wentz behind center Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.