Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Gets Strong Take Before Training Camp

It was a challenging 2025 NFL season for Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Due to the issues under center, the production that many expect from Jefferson was significantly impacted.

Last season, Jefferson played 392 pass snaps for the Vikings, leading to an 80.5 overall PFF grade. Jefferson hauled in 84 receptions on 140 targets for 1,048 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Moreover, he averaged 12.5 yards per reception and generated 435 yards after the catch while having five drops.

As a result, the QB battle between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray will directly impact what Jefferson does this upcoming 2026 season. Nonetheless, whoever comes out on top in this competition, the Vikings’ star wideout stands to benefit.

Regardless of who wins the battle, SKOR North’s Thor Nystrom sees Jefferson having a bounce-back season.

“We’re definitely going to get a bounce back from Jefferson, and from the passing game, I believe,” Nystrom said in a June 25 video from SKOR North. “I do think the run game will be better, too.

“One of the major factors for both of those things is, knock on wood, but I think the offensive line. If it were as injury-cursed and ravaged as it was last year, that would be a stunning mathematical anomaly for that to happen two straight years.”

Why Vikings O-Line Will be Crucial for Justin Jefferson

Moreover, Nystrom explained why he believes the offensive line will have a major impact on Jefferson’s production this season.

“If you get your tackles healthy for the entire season and then you have better luck with health on the inside, obviously the offensive line is going to play way up,” Nystrom added. “That was an issue last year as well.

“But yeah, you’re going to have improvements with the pass game. I don’t think Jefferson’s going to have any issue hopping over the 1,000-yard mark, health, knock on wood, as long as he’s healthy. But I would definitely expect the bounce back there.”

It will be interesting to see if that bounce-back season happens and whether Jefferson develops chemistry with Murray. Many expect the former Arizona Cardinals star to win the competition, and he will need to make sure that he uses the Vikings’ wideout to his full potential.

Jordan Addison Gets Blunt Message on His Future in Minnesota

Speaking of Vikings wideouts, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber was asked which two scenarios are likely to happen in the next 12 months: Addison gets a contract extension, or Minnesota decides it’s time to trade the wideout.

“I think it’s more realistic that he is traded,” Leber said in a June 23 video on his YouTube channel. “I just think that he’s due for a giant contract. Like we don’t if everything stops right now and you look at his numbers and all that stuff. The only comp that we have out of his draft class is Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He just got a fat deal right now.”

While there are questions about Addison’s long-term future, he will also be looking for a better 2026 NFL season, with better play at QB, which might be Murray.