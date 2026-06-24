Ben Leber Weighs In on Jordan Addison’s Vikings Future

The Minnesota Vikings don’t need to make a decision right now on Jordan Addison, who has two more seasons under contract. However, at some point, new general manager Nolan Teasley will have to decide whether the wideout is part of his plans for the team.

Over the offseason, Minnesota decided to pick up Addison’s fifth-year option, which keeps him with the Vikings until after the 2027 season. With potentially improved play from the QB position this 2026 season, the Vikings wideout could improve on his production from the 2025 campaign.

Last season, Addison played 473 pass snaps for Minnesota, leading to a 64.9 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he hauled in 42 receptions on 74 targets for 610 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Addison also averaged 14.5 yards per reception and generated 135 yards after the catch.

Nonetheless, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber was asked which two scenarios are likely to happen in the next 12 months: Addison gets a contract extension or Minnesota decide its time to trade the wideout.

“I think it’s more realistic that he is traded,” Leber said in a June 23 video on his YouTube channel. “I just think that he’s due for a giant contract. Like we don’t if everything stops right now and you look at his numbers and all that stuff. The only comp that we have out of his draft class is Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He just got a fat deal right now.”

Should Minnesota Pay Two WRs Top Money?

With the Vikings already paying Justin Jefferson big money, Leber feels uneasy about seeing Minnesota pay Addison and potentially go down the road the Cincinnati Bengals have gone down in paying Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

“I don’t want the Vikings to pay both of these receivers,” Leber added. “I think Justin Jefferson next year in 2027 is going to is has the highest cap hit in the whole league. Now, does that get changed because we can just like move some money around? Sure. But as it is right now, he has got the highest cap number.”

Moreover, in the YouTube video, Leber said that if Addison wants a contract between Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Christian Watson (who are the recent wideouts to get paid this offseason), it would be too rich for him if he were in a decision-making role with the Vikings.

“Let’s call it [$140 million] [or] call it [$130 million],” Leber said. “I don’t want to play in that sandbox.”

Ravens Urged to Make a Move for Vikings WR Jordan Addison

Nonetheless, if Minnesota doesn’t want to commit to the wideout, Jason La Canfora of Ravens on SI believes that the Baltimore Ravens should be expressing interest in Addison to be their No. 1 guy.

“Color us even more intrigued by and higher on Jordan Addison,” La Canfora wrote in a June 21 article. “He’s a more polished, most impactful version of [Kayshon] Boutte. who wouldn’t cost that much more in the short term while he’s on a rookie contract. He would be another dynamic playmaker and while not perhaps with the ideal height he plays plenty big.”