Vikings Trade Pitch Flips Justin Jefferson for $22 Million Star WR, Draft Haul

Conflicting reports have emerged as to whether the Minnesota Vikings ever actually shopped Justin Jefferson ahead of the NFL draft, though one this is certain — they will secure an absolute haul for the wideout if they ever do choose to trade him.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, May 29, authored a proposal in which the Vikings reunite Jefferson with former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase as members of the Cincinnati Bengals. In return, Minnesota would get star wide receiver Tee Higgins, as well as a first-round pick and a third-r0und pick, both in 2025.

It’s the exact predicament that makes it difficult for the Bengals to extend Tee Higgins beyond the one-year franchise tag when they know a Chase extension is imminent. … Still, the offense would be downright scary, and the compensation would be tempting for the Vikings given Higgins’ talent and the picks that come along with him.

Of course, that’s why the salary cap makes it incredibly difficult to devote that much money to a quarterback and two receivers. Both Jefferson and Chase are projected to hit over $30.2 million per year and Burrow’s contract is worth $55 million in annual average value.

The Bengals’ battery of Burrow and Chase is already one of the best quarterback-wide receiver connections in the league when they are both healthy. Adding Jefferson to that mix would be unfair to defenses around the league.

Justin Jefferson Will Be Extremely Expensive for Vikings to Keep

The reason for the Bengals to do the deal is clear based on the type of offense they could create with Jefferson. Were the Vikings ever to consider such a move, it would come down to financial concerns and aligning highly-paid talent across the roster to line up for a future Super Bowl run.

Jefferson is likely on the verge signing the most expensive non-quarterback contract in league history, which would put him in the range of $35 million annually. Regardless of how good a player is, that is an onerous number to pay anyone who isn’t lining up under center — and it’s a good amount for a quarterback, too.

Charley Walters of The Pioneer Press reported on May 26 that the Vikings tried trading up with the Los Angeles Chargers from No. 11 to No. 5 for another former LSU wideout in Malik Nabers.

“There was buzz at draft time that the Vikings wanted to move from No. 11 to No. 5, not to pick a QB but to get LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who was picked No. 6 by the [New York] Giants,” Walters wrote, per The Purple Persuasion X account. “Had that trade occurred, Jefferson would have been traded and Nabers would have been the No. 1 receiver.”

Kevin Seifert of ESPN refuted Walters’ report in the days that followed.

This rumor has made the rounds, and it's admittedly juicy, but the Vikings did not try last month to trade up and draft WR Malik Nabers. Great player, but Vikings have a better one in Justin Jefferson. Still working to extend Jefferson and no interest in trading him. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) May 28, 2024

Tee Higgins Has Flashed WR1 Potential During NFL Career

Healthy cynicism could lead one to wonder if the Vikings are now denying any interest in moving on from Jefferson because the Nabers plan fell through late last month.

It is fair, after all, to question why the team hasn’t already extended Jefferson when they could have done so as early as last offseason. Minnesota has surely cost itself more on the deal by waiting — namely due to other receivers signing lucrative contracts and the league’s salary cap jumping $30 million per team in the interim.

If the Vikings were ever to move on from Jefferson, not only would they need an exciting package of draft assets in return, they would also need another quality wideout to pair with Jordan Addison. The trade Ballentine proposed with the Bengals could accomplish that for Minnesota by including Higgins as part of the return.

Higgins will make upwards of $22 million playing on the franchise tag in Cincinnati this season. Eventually he will sign a big contract as well, though he won’t command the kind of money Jefferson will.

The wideout put up two 1,000-yard campaigns as the No. 2 guy for the Bengals between 2021-22. He has also shown the capability to be a true No. 1 wideout during Chase’s absence due to injuries over the last three years.

For his career, Higgins has amassed 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 TDs, per Pro Football Reference.