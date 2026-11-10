Minnesota Vikings Urged to Trade Justin Jefferson Before NFL Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings have less than a day to make a decision before the NFL trade deadline, and one prominent NFL analyst is urging the franchise to consider the unthinkable: trading Justin Jefferson.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk published a column late Monday, November 9, calling on receiver-needy teams to contact Minnesota about Jefferson’s availability. His argument was simple. If the Vikings aren’t prepared to upgrade at quarterback, they should consider moving their superstar receiver instead.

The recommendation follows Minnesota’s 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, when Jefferson caught just three passes for 58 yards on 11 targets. The Vikings fell to 6-2 after opening the season with six consecutive victories.

With the NFL trade deadline set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, Florio believes Minnesota has a consequential choice to make.

Vikings Trade Rumors: ProFootballTalk Urges Justin Jefferson Move

In his November 9 column, titled “Receiver-needy teams should call about Justin Jefferson,” Florio argued that the Vikings should be willing to entertain offers for the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

“Teams looking for a receiver should make the call,” Florio wrote.

His argument centers on Minnesota’s ongoing quarterback problems, which have limited an offense built around one of football’s most talented receivers.

“Trade for a better quarterback, or trade Jefferson to another team,” Florio wrote. “Of the available options, doing neither makes the least sense.”

Florio specifically identified the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers as teams that might have reason to inquire.

The Rams have lost Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to injured reserve, leaving an obvious need at receiver. Kansas City and Pittsburgh have also been linked to the receiver market, while San Francisco previously expressed interest in Jefferson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in 2024 that the 49ers had checked on Jefferson’s availability before Minnesota finalized his contract extension. The Vikings were unwilling to move him at the time.

That history doesn’t mean Minnesota’s position has changed. Florio’s latest column is an argument for exploring a trade, not confirmation that the Vikings are shopping Jefferson or that negotiations are underway.

Justin Jefferson Trade News Comes After Vikings’ QB Struggles

The timing of Florio’s recommendation is particularly striking following Monday’s performance against Buffalo.

With Kyler Murray sidelined by a hamstring injury, Carson Wentz started for Minnesota but struggled to move the offense. Wentz completed eight of 25 passes for 81 yards with two interceptions before Max Brosmer entered late in the game.

Jefferson received 11 targets but caught only three, another frustrating result for a receiver whose production has been constrained by Minnesota’s passing attack.

The frustration has been building.

Following Minnesota’s November 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported that Jefferson declined to speak with reporters through a team spokesperson. That development prompted fans to question whether the receiver should consider requesting a trade.

Jefferson has not publicly requested a trade, however, and his previous comments have emphasized his commitment to teammates.

In an August interview with The Athletic’s Mike Silver, Jefferson spoke positively about Murray’s athleticism and passing ability, expressing optimism about their partnership.

Less than three months later, Minnesota’s quarterback situation has become the central issue in a growing conversation about Jefferson’s future.

There is also a substantial financial obstacle to any deal. Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension in 2024, and trading him would leave Minnesota responsible for significant salary-cap charges related to previously paid bonuses.

The Vikings would need an extraordinary return to justify moving one of the franchise’s most valuable players, particularly while sitting at 6-2 and firmly in the playoff picture.

Still, Florio’s recommendation creates a provocative question heading into Tuesday’s deadline: If Minnesota cannot find a quarterback capable of maximizing Jefferson’s talents, how long can the organization afford to maintain its current approach?