The Minnesota Vikings picked up a 28-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 on Nov. 29 at U.S. Bank Stadium, improving to 8-3. Nonetheless, despite being one game back of the Chicago Bears for the NFC North title, there are still concerns about the Vikings, and one of them isn’t about the QB.

In the passing game, Cousins completed 19 of 29 passes for 186 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception, finishing with an 80.5 passer rating. Nonetheless, former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long noted that his concern with Minnesota is their run game.

The Vikings did record 107 team rushing yards in the win, with Aaron Jones Sr. racking up 40 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, and Jordan Mason registering 58 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown of his own.

“They can play defense,” Long said after the Vikings’ Week 12 win. “The concern I have is for that Vikings team. They’re going to have to be one-dimensional offensively. Obviously, they’ve got the horses to do it with Kirk Cousins distributing the football, with Justin Jefferson being able to beat whoever covers him.

“But in these games toward the end of the year, Coach, you’ve got to run the football, and you’ve got to do it at will. You’ve got to be able to dominate the line of scrimmage. So which one of these teams will step up and be the team that can dominate the line of scrimmage?”

KOC on Keys to Vikings Win Over Falcons in Week 12

Nonetheless, while Long’s concerns may be valid, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed what his team identified as the keys to victory heading into their matchup against the Falcons.

“We came into it wanting to win the turnover battle, the field position, and do some of those things, and we were able to accomplish all that,” O’Connell said postgame. “It’s a four-quarter game. They’ve got a really talented football team, a really physical football team.

“I could really tell throughout the week our team was going to have the right mindset. It really stems back to the locker room postgame last week, and they kind of maintained that all the way through, finding a way to win a game today.”

Harrison Smith’s Reaction to Creed Being Played After Win

Following the win, the Vikings’ sound staff played Creed’s “Higher” to celebrate the victory and Kirk Cousins’ return, as the song has become synonymous with the veteran quarterback.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Cousins shared what Vikings safety Harrison Smith told him during the moment, as the crowd joined in and sang along.

“I wasn’t quite aware of it,” Cousins told reporters postgame. “Harrison Smith mentioned it after the game. He said, ‘Kirk, them playing ‘Higher’ was a top moment for me at U.S. Bank in my 15 years.’ And he said, ‘The Minneapolis Miracle did happen.’ So he’s like, there are limits, but he said it was pretty awesome.

“I didn’t quite connect the dots, and he loved it. He and I are the same age, and we have a lot of the same interests, so he has an appreciation for that. But the plan is for Creed to play at my retirement party, so we’ll see if we can book them.”