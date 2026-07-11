Justin Jefferson Trade Idea Floated Amid Vikings Uncertainty

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into 2026 with a QB room of Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, and J.J. McCarthy. One of these men will have the pleasure of throwing the ball to Justin Jefferson a lot this season.

Many are asking if there’s even a reason to keep McCarthy around town if Minnesota felt compelled enough to sign Murray. Murray still has good years ahead of him, and isn’t the typical “bridge” QB. When he’s on, he’s arguably a top-12 signal caller in the league.

There’s no denying that Vikings’ QB J.J. McCarthy has had bountiful struggles already in his young NFL career. Including playoffs, McCarthy has only been available for 10 of a total 35 games. That looks even worse when he failed to finish two of them (@NYG, vs. GB in 2025).

All of this uncertainty has led some to look at other options for the Vikings to get some stability long-term. This spotlight has even shifted to Justin Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson Trade Option Brought Up by Analyst

Chris Schad of The Viking Age recently reported the words of Adam Patrick on the platform’s podcast. Patrick brought up the possibility of a Justin Jefferson trade for GM Nolan Teasley to build the team out within his vision.

“He’s 27, which is very young in our real life, but for receivers, is getting closer to the end of his prime. He might still have four or five years left. Who knows? But going with the Bill Belichick philosophy of moving on before it’s too late, [that] would be kind of the way of approaching this.

…I know he’s one of the best receivers in the NFL. But the smart teams in the league today take advantage of players when they are still at a high value.

You could probably still get a first, maybe two firsts for him next year, depending on how he plays, and then use that to build from the draft, which is what the Vikings hired Nolan Teasley to do, and then get back to being a competitive team and winning in the playoffs.”

The Vikings trading away Justin Jefferson surely would be a very controversial move, and many fans in the Twin Cities would not be happy. Still, the NFL is the wild west. The unexpected should be expected, and if players don’t align with a GM’s vision, they could very well be out.

Vikings’ Caleb Banks Gets Prediction for Rookie Season

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently released a prediction for Caleb Banks heading into 2026 training camp.

“While Banks was Minnesota’s first pick in April’s draft, he may be pushing for periodic playing time in camp. He has been relegated to rehabilitation work thus far while recovering from foot surgery—though the Vikings are pleased with his growth on the mental side….

…if fully recovered by the start of camp, Banks should be fighting for a prominent role in Minnesota’s defensive line rotation.”

The Vikings sport a very solid interior defensive line rotation. Banks, Domonique Orange, Jalen Redmond, Isaiahh Loundermilk, Levi Drake Rodriguez, and Elijah Williams are the main names competing for snaps during training camp. Being a first round selection, Banks has the most potential out of the room, and if he hits, then he could be an absolute game-wrecker.