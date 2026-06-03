Vikings Trade Pitch Ships Justin Jefferson to the AFC For 5 Draft Picks

The Minnesota Vikings are in the midst of a quarterback battle between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray, even though training camp has yet to start.

With additions made on the defensive line and the late free agency addition of wideout Jauan Jennings, the Vikings seemed primed to return to their 2024 regular season form, where they finished 14-3 – as long as they can figure out the quarterback situation.

However, even when the defense has been strong and the quarterback play has been solid, a la Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold, the Vikings have yet to win to a playoff game.

So it could be that a more drastic change is needed. And Alex Kay of Bleacher Report puts forward a drastic one: trade Justin Jefferson.

With Minnesota’s lack of postseason success since Jefferson was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Kay suggests the Vikings sell arguably their most prized asset use the proceeds to add more dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Vikings Proposed to Trade Away Justin Jefferson

“The Minnesota Vikings have built their offense around Justin Jefferson, but they haven’t found much playoff success even with the superstar receiver making some herculean efforts. During Jefferson’s six years in the Twin Cities, the Vikings have made the playoffs just twice and failed to win a game during either trip.” Kay wrote.

Kay suggests that in return for the former Offensive Player of the Year, Minnesota would pocket the Buffalo Bills‘ first to fifth round draft picks split between 2027 and 2028; with the first, second and fourth being moved in 2027, and the third and fifth being acquired for 2028.

He also points to Jefferson’s salary as a possible sticking point that may be holding the franchise back, and clearing that room would allow the team further financial mobility moving forward; something that could well end up being needed if either McCarthy or Murray truly shows out this coming season.

“While Jefferson clearly hasn’t been the problem—he’s amassed an eye-popping 8,480 yards and 42 touchdowns over his first 94 career games—the six-year veteran’s record four-year, $140 million contract will start accounting for approximately 15 percent of Minnesota’s salary cap space during the 2027 and 2028 seasons. It’s a hefty amount to commit to a player who hasn’t been able to will this franchise to the next level.”

Moving Jefferson Could Allow the Vikings to Draft a New QB

In fact, instead of facilitating a quarterback extension, moving Jefferson could end up helping the Vikings acquire their signal caller of the future if neither one of their top two guys show themselves to be “the guy” in 2026.

“Dealing Jefferson in exchange for a massive amount of capital would position the Vikings to land one of the coveted quarterback prospects set to be available in the 2027 draft. With a slew of high-end signal-callers set to enter the league next offseason, Minnesota can’t afford to miss out if it wants to return to prominence in the brutally tough NFC North.” Kay finished.

Players like Arch Manning and Dante Moore are likely to be available in the 2027 NFL Draft, and having further draft capital in their pocket to move up from as far back as the late 20s or early 30s all the way into the top 10 would no doubt be a huge boon if the Vikings decide to select another QB.

Ultimately, it would take something drastic for new general manager Nolan Teasley to part with his best offensive player. But if he feels the team needs stripping down at some point in the near future, watch for Jefferson’s name to pop up in trade discussions.