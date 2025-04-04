$54 Million Former Vikings QB Praised After Signing Contract With Rival

The Minnesota Vikings continue their trend toward having the youngest starting quarterback in the NFC North in 2025 with J.J. McCarthy. However, one of McCarthy’s predecessors – former Vikings QB Case Keenum – made headlines on Thursday.

Keenum spent the 2024 season with the Houston Texans but landed on injured reserve with a foot injury and did not play.

He signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency this offseason.

“Veteran QB Case Keenum is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Chicago Bears, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on April 3. “Keenum now will help mentor Caleb Williams in Chicago like he did for CJ Stroud in Houston.”

“He won a key game for the Texans last season, engineering a pivotal overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans when Stroud was sidelined with a concussion,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson wrote on April 3. “Keenum once threw an NCAA-record nine touchdown passes for the Coogs against Rice, finishing his collegiate career with 19,217 yards, 155 touchdowns and 46 interceptions.

“The Brownwood, Texas native has been an inspiration to his teammates, providing strong mentoring. He set all-time records for passing yards, touchdowns and completions at the University of Houston.”

Keenum has also played for the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams and the Washington Commanders organization in his career.

He was an undrafted free agent out of Houston in 2012.

Keenum has thrown for 15,175 yards, 79 touchdowns, and 51 interceptions on 62.3% completion in his career with a 30-36 record as a starter. With $54.8 million in career earnings, Keenum is among the highest-paid undrafted players in NFL history, per Front Office Sports.

He will face the Vikings twice in 2025 as part of a QB room featuring Williams and 2023 undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent, though he is not expected to challenge the latter.

Case Keenum Holds Iconic Place in Vikings History

Keenum, 37, spent the 2017 season with the Vikings. He completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions that season. He led the Vikings to an 11-3 record as the starter.

Keenum’s Vikings reached the NFC Championship Game, and they got there after completing a game-winning touchdown pass to former teammate Stefon Diggs against the New Orleans Saints.

The play would be dubbed “The Minneapolis Miracle.”

Play

Those Vikings faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game, losing 38-7 to the eventual Super Bowl champions. Keenum completed 60.2% of his throws for 589 yards, 2 TDs, and 3 INTs, throwing 2 picks against Philly.

Kirk Cousins, now of the Atlanta Falcons, is the most recent Vikings QB to win a playoff game, reaching the Divisional Playoffs in 2022.

Still, the Vikings last reached the Conference Championship Game in 2017.

Case Keenum in Familiar Spot Behind Bears’ Caleb Williams

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 draft, is the unquestioned starter heading into his second NFL season. But The 33rd Team’s Dan Pizzuta suggested – perhaps tongue-in-cheek – that Keenum could put pressure on the young QB.

“Caleb Williams, find a realtor,” Pizzuta said in a post on X on April 3. “Because Case Keenum can play.”

Keenum is more likely to remain a mentor the likes of which Williams did not have last year.

Still, Keenum is in a familiar spot.

He has been teammates with and a mentor for other former No. 1 picks in Jared Goff (2016) and Sam Bradford (2017). Keenum mentored another young prospect in late Washington Commanders passer Dwayne Haskins (2019).

Keenum has also been a Week 1 starter three times in his career. He has also stepped in as QB1 during the season multiple times, giving him various experiences to draw from.