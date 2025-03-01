Vikings Turn Heads With Contentious Addition to Coaching Staff

The Minnesota Vikings are taking a gamble on a new assistant offensive coach who could be problematic, as the team continues to build toward Super Bowl contention.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell turned to a former member of the New York Jets staff this week to help his team sort out issues on the interior of the offensive line, which was a weak spot in Minnesota last year and a prime target of improvement this offseason alongside the secondary.

“The #Vikings have hired Keith Carter as the team’s assistant offensive line coach,” Minnesota’s official X account posted Wednesday, Feb. 26. “Carter spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as the Jets offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.”

Multiple Former Players Have Ripped Keith Carter Publicly

The No. 2 coach of a position group normally doesn’t garner much media attention, especially when that job is a step backwards from the role(s) he held at his most recent place of employment.

However, Carter is a different story given what some prominent former players have had to say about him publicly, which they have done so unprompted by media inquiries or the like.

Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Taylor Lewan took to Instagram approximately 14 months ago to comment on the Tennessee Titans firing his former head coach Mike Vrabel, who is now running the sidelines for the New England Patriots. Lewan’s intent was to praise Vrabel, though he also took a wayward jab at Carter in his comments.

“Still blown away Vrabes was fired this afternoon. Guy is a dude’s dude who got players ready every week with a clear game plan,” Lewan, now a media commentator with Barstool Sports, wrote. “Loved him as a coach (except 2018), loved his coaching staff (besides Keith Carter). It was hard work, but it was always worth it. I have no doubt my son will find a new HC job in the very near future. Cheers to Mike Vrabel.”

Former Jets first-round pick and offensive tackle Mekhi Becton played under Carter for one season in 2023 before New York traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their 2024 Super Bowl campaign. He chimed in on Lewan’s post in the comments section, agreeing with the criticism of Carter and calling it “nothing but facts.”

Kevin O’Connell Addressed Hiring at NFL Combine

Reporters this week at the NFL combine asked O’Connell about the team’s decision to hire a man with a reputation for alienating players.

“He’s a tough, kind of gritty guy,” O’Connell said, per Vikings.com. “You’ll find some things about him in regards to being tough on his players. But I think in the No. 2 role he is gonna be really good for us. And he’s in a great spot in his career to really help us.”

Minnesota caught a tough break ahead of free agency, when the Kansas City Chiefs applied the franchise tag to Pro Bowl offensive guard Trey Smith earlier this week, taking him off the board and reducing the Vikings’ options to upgrade the offensive line.