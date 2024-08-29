Vikings’ All-Pro Bolts for NFC Rival After Surprise Cut

Former Minnesota Vikings running back and All-Pro kick returner Kene Nwangwu has a new home in the NFL after his surprise cut, landing with the New Orleans Saints on August 28, according to the NFL transaction wire.

A 2021 fourth-round pick, Nwangwu tallied three kickoff return touchdowns in his first two seasons in the league. He garnered second-team All-Pro honors in 2022 after posting the second-most kick return yards (920) in the league that year.

In 2023, Nwangwu suffered a back injury in training camp and did not play until Week 7. His 27 career carries showed a lack of confidence in his ability as a runner, but Nwangwu’s prowess as a returner helped him maintain a roster spot the past three seasons.

The Vikings parting ways with Nwangwu came as a surprise after he seemingly had turned a corner this preseason as a running back in the offense.

Ex-Vikings RB Kene Nwangwu’s Impressive Preseason Performance

Nwangwu was healthy this summer in training camp and was coming off an impressive preseason, tallying 97 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Nwangwu is one of the fastest players in the league, posting an official 4.31-second time in the 40-yard dash and claims to have run sub-4.3 several times.

Nwangwu was always considered a raw talent due to his athletic profile, but it never materialized into playing time on offense.

The Vikings’ view of the league’s new kickoff rules likely led to Nwangwu falling out of favor as a special teams ace; however, they haven’t shown a clear replacement for Nwangwu, trialing seven different players as kick returners during the preseason.

Nwangwu still left plenty to be offered in pass protection, which also played a factor in the team’s evaluation of him this summer.

Another surprise: the Vikings kept only two running backs on their initial 53-man roster, Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler. The Vikings will need to activate another running back to the active roster before the start of the season. Myles Gaskin and DeWayne McBride re-signed to the practice squad and are candidates to be elevated to the active roster.

Vikings Announce Myles Gaskin as Starting Kick Returner

Addressing local media after cutdown day, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah announced that Gaskin would be the team’s kick returner and is poised to be elevated to the 53-man roster.

“Myles just has a really diverse skill set to help us on special teams and offense,” Adofo-Mensah said, per the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.

A sixth-year veteran, Gaskin has considerably more playing experience than Nwangwu and is likely more trusted in pass protection.

While Nwangwu may have more raw talent, the Vikings seem satisfied with what they have in Jones and Chandler and opted for a more stable option in Gaskin.

Gaskin has 361 career carries for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also a competent receiving option out of the backfield, posting 41- and 49-catch seasons in 2020 and 2021 with the Miami Dolphins.

Gaskin only has two career kick returns, however, the new format appears to give the Vikings confidence in his role on special teams this season.