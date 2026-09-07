Vikings Shake Up Roster With Impressive Outside Linebacker

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the Kenny Dyson Jr. business.

“The Vikings are adding edge rusher Kenny Dyson to the practice squad, per source,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported on X on September 7. “Really impressed the team late in the preseason. Has some major twitch to him.”

Dyson finished the 2026 preseason with 1.0 sacks and 3 hurries, the latter of which led the Vikings, per Pro Football Focus.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores now gets to continue molding Dyson.

Vikings Reunite With Kenny Dyson Jr.

Before he re-signed in Minnesota, Dyson, 25, was a former undrafted free agent who began his career with the Carolina Panthers in 2024. His last NFL action before this preseason with the Vikings came during the 2024 exhibition slate.

Dyson spent the 2026 spring in the United Football League. He recorded 27 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in 10 games for the Houston Gamblers.

He joins a Vikings practice squad that includes recent addition Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy’s arrival cast some doubts about the idea that Dyson could return. But the latter makes his return. Moreover, it comes just days after news surfaced that Minnesota had released him with an injury settlement.

This story will be updated.