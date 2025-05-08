Kevin O’Connell Doesn’t Hold Back on J.J. McCarthy Decision

The Minnesota Vikings have undergone some serious changes over the 2025 offseason, with the biggest change taking place at the quarterback position. After losing Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and Nick Mullens in free agency, that leaves J.J. McCarthy in line to be the team’s Week 1 starter under center. While questions have loomed surrounding McCarthy’s status, Kevin O’Connell provided a strong message on the second-year passer.

The Vikings selected McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and he entered training camp in a battle with Darnold for the starting job. While it seemed like Darnold had the inside track to start Week 1 anyways, McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus in Minnesota’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders that ended his season before it even started, forcing him to watch from the sidelines for the entire 2024 season.

Kevin O’Connell Remains Steadfast in his Commitment to J.J. McCarthy

Play

Darnold enjoyed a breakout season with the Vikings, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, leading the team to 14 wins and a spot in the playoffs, although they crashed and burned in their Wild Card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. While there was interest between Darnold and Minnesota in a reunion, he ultimately ended up signing a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

That left McCarthy as the presumed starter, which was always going to be a bit of a risk given that he has yet to throw a pass in a regular season game. O’Connell and the Vikings clearly felt good enough about McCarthy to select him with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft, though, and they have a solid offensive infrastructure that should allow him to succeed immediately.

Despite that, questions continue to be asked regarding McCarthy’s status, whether it be with his injury recovery, or if he’s actually going to be starting in Week 1. O’Connell has remained adamant that McCarthy is on track to start in Week 1, and he reaffirmed that commitment once again when asked about the former Michigan Wolverine.

“When he is taking snaps, he’s taking plenty of snaps from Ryan Kelly, who happens to be a 10-year starting offensive center in this league. Take that for what it’s worth,” O’Connell said when asked about McCarthy on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “I don’t think Vikings fans … should be worried about the amount of reps J.J.’s gonna get with the 1s. We’re gonna have him ready to go … He’s owning it.”

Kevin O’Connell, Vikings Putting Their Faith in J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy starred as Michigan’s starting quarterback in 2022 and 2023, leading them to a National Championship in his final season before he declared for the NFL draft. McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns, with his completion percentage of 72.3% leading all qualified Big Ten passers. He also ran for 202 yards and another three scores on the ground.

The Vikings have a plethora of playmakers on their offense to support McCarthy, as they have a star wide receiver duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and running back Aaron Jones. While McCarthy’s status will remain something fans keep an eye on, according to O’Connell, all signs point to him starting come Week 1.