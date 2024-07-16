Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Under Fire After Jordan Addison’s Arrest

The Minnesota Vikings sought change after Mike Zimmer’s tenure was defined as a “fear-based” culture in the aftermath of his firing — however, Kevin O’Connell is under scrutiny for a lack of discipline from his players after Jordan Addison‘s arrest last weekend.

Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on July 12. His arrest came just five days after teammate Khyree Jackson died in a car crash in Maryland that authorities believe was caused by a suspected drunk driver hitting the car Jackson was a passenger in.

Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller called out O’Connell for his soft hand in disciplining his players and coaches after Addison had his second driving offense in as many offseasons for the 22-year-old receiver.

“Why would it be shocking that players wouldn’t respect anything when it comes to their off-field activity if there’s no consequences whatsoever? If you never have consequences to any of the actions that happen off the field why would anyone respect that,” Coller said on July 15.

Last season, O’Connell quipped about a prior speeding offense by Addison, who was pulled over for driving 140 mph on a Minnesota interstate, as it seemed his concerns behind the wheel were in the rearview.

“He was one of my favorite players I evaluated in the draft,” O’Connell said in October 2023, per the Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer. “Since then it’s been positive after positive outside of driving a little fast one time. My expectation is we hit the gas with Jordan this weekend. No pun intended.”

Authorities have not confirmed whether Addison was under the influence of alcohol in his latest offense as the Vikings await more details for any potential discipline.

“We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident,” the Vikings said in a statement.

Vikings’ Past Driving Offenses Under Kevin O’Connell

In the summer of 2023, Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving for traveling 140 mph in a 55-mile-per-hour zone in St. Paul, Minnesota. Addison paid $686 in fines after pleading guilty to speeding, per ESPN, but was not punished by the team, taking first-team reps in training camp just weeks later.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was pulled over in December and his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.10, over Minnesota’s 0.08 legal driving limit. He traveled with the team that week for a game in Las Vegas and ultimately was suspended for three weeks without pay in the spring after pleading guilcarelessarless driving and paying a $383 fine, according to ESPN.

Coller did not find the repercussions to be fitting for either case and urged O’Connell to send a message before the start of training camp.

“I’ll tell you what, Kevin O’Connell: This time, maybe don’t let it fly,” Coller said. “Training camp starts soon, first-team reps shouldn’t be happening right away.

“In this circumstance, after they just lost a player who will never walk on this earth again because of drunk driving and your player goes out and does this, if Jordan Addison is out there taking first-team reps then I don’t know what someone would have to do in order to face punishment from this regime,” Coller added.

Vikings’ Jordan Addison May Catch Break After Arrest

While Addison’s blood alcohol level remains unknown, Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling suggested that Addison may not have been under the influence of alcohol at all.

“The arrest report does not talk about BAC content,” Goessling said on KFAN’s “#92Noon” show with Paul Allen. “If it was an edible or something and not alcohol, that’s legal in California. So that may change all of the nature of this, too.”

Goessling added that if there was alcohol involved, the precedent of this type of offense would be a three-game suspension from the league.