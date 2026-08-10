Kevin O’Connell Pays Kyler Murray the Ultimate Compliment at Night Practice

The Minnesota Vikings season is rapidly approaching, and head coach Kevin O’Connell still has yet to name a starting quarterback.

Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy have been battling for the starting role all summer, and just one month remains until the start of the regular season. When asked if O’Connell had a decision ready, he re-emphasized that his timeline for naming a starter remains unchanged despite the limited time left.

“Nothing has really changed from a standpoint of the timeline and things like that,” he said. “We’ll see how the reps continue to go, and when we feel like we’re at that place, we’re gonna make sure we communicate that both in-house and to you guys as soon as possible.”

O’Connell had previously said he has a date in mind for naming a starter, but declined to disclose that at the time. Both quarterbacks have had their days in training camp, but neither one has yet to pull away just yet.

While the competition rages on, O’Connell wasn’t shy complimenting his new free agent quarterback in Murray.

Kevin O’Connell Gives High Praise to Kyler Murray at Training Camp

“Mentally, he’s definitely ahead of where I thought,” O’Connell said. “I think there’s been some new layers to our offense, whether it’s Kyler or J.J in there, it’s new.”

It’s no secret that in the past Murray had been the subject of some questions regarding his work ethic and dedication to football. So much so that years ago, the Arizona Cardinals famously put in a study clause into his contract.

Those days seem to be well behind him, and O’Connell is very pleased with the progress Murray has made learning the system. Assuming Murray can learn enough of the playbook to make O’Connell feel comfortable in Week 1, the job is likely his. Based on O’Connell’s recent comments, it appears that is right on track. Still, despite the high praise from his head coach, Murray has yet to separate himself completely from McCarthy, who has enjoyed some nice days at camp as well.

Murray is Still the Favorite in the eyes of NFL Insider Ian Rapoport

To further Murray’s case, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said earlier Sunday that he believes the Vikings are honing in on Murray as their starter,

“It feels like it’s leading Kyler Murray in Minnesota,” Rapoport said in an Aug. 9 video. “Now, it’s been an open competition, and really what this organization wants to do is just view all the different checkpoints and make sure that they’re getting all the information possible.

“That’s in meetings. That’s in training camp practices. I expect it to go into training camp games, into preseason games, just to see when the lights come on, what is somebody like?”

Murray always seemed to be the favorite, even dating back to March, but nearly six months later the Vikings are still seemingly trying to figure this thing out. As Rapoport points out, though, Minnesota is looking to make sure Murray checks all the boxes before making a potentially franchise altering decision.