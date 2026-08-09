Kyler Murray Gets Encouraging Update Amid Vikings QB Battle

The Minnesota Vikings QB battle is one of the training camp storylines around the NFL. With the preseason nearing, the competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray will begin to be tested against opposing defenses in live-game action.

Minnesota will take on the New York Giants on Aug. 15, and this will prove to be a key test as to who begins to distance himself in the battle. Nonetheless, an NFL insider reported on Aug. 9 that one of the two players might already be taking the lead in this competition.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the latest on the Vikings QB competition, with his information being good news for Murray.

“It feels like it’s leading Kyler Murray in Minnesota,” Rapoport said in an Aug. 9 video. “Now, it’s been an open competition, and really what this organization wants to do is just view all the different checkpoints and make sure that they’re getting all the information possible.

“That’s in meetings. That’s in training camp practices. I expect it to go into training camp games, into preseason games, just to see when the lights come on, what is somebody like?”

If Murray wins the competition, the former Arizona Cardinals quarterback would have a chance to revive his career with a fresh start in Minnesota. After being released this offseason, Murray could use the opportunity to prove he still has plenty left to offer if the Vikings ultimately name him their starter.

Insider Believes Kyler Murray on Track to Be Vikings Starter

During his time with the Cardinals, Murray posted a passer rating of 92.2 with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions in 87 games, per StatMuse.

It will be up to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell to bring out the best football Murray has and limit his deficiencies. Furthermore, Rapoport doubled down that Murray will be the starter out of the gate for Minnesota.

“J.J. McCarthy is a young, talented quarterback,” Rapoport added. “We have no earthly idea how good he is going to be because he hasn’t played a ton of football with the lights shining on him.

“So we will see where this ends up going, but to me, Kyler was their hand-picked quarterback in free agency. He has done nothing to disappoint, so it feels like he kind of has the advantage here.”

Kyler Murray Gets Major Prediction From Colin Cowherd

While Murray hasn’t officially won the Vikings’ starting QB job, FS1’s Colin Cowherd sees the former Cardinals star edging out McCarthy. Furthermore, Cowherd predicts that Murray will have a breakout season under O’Connell and the supporting cast he’ll have.

“I think Kyler Murray is going to go to Minnesota and he’s going to flourish—more stability, more money, better teammates, ” Cowherd said during a segment on the Aug. 3 edition of “The Herd.”

“I don’t think he’s going to be as good as Sam Darnold in Minnesota, but here’s my prediction for the numbers that Kyler Murray will get in his first year with Minnesota. His career passer rating is 92. I think he’s going to go to 99. Completion percentage increases from 67 to 68. His 2-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio goes to 3-to-1.”