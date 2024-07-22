Vikings Plan Heartfelt Gestures to Honor CB Khyree Jackson Following Death

The Minnesota Vikings plan to take several steps over the upcoming season to honor the memory of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, who died in a car crash on July 6, 2024.

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported the bulk of the news on Monday, July 22.

The #Vikings plan to pay out the remainder of Khyree Jackson’s signing bonus to his estate. Players will wear helmet decals, and coaches will wear pins, with the initials ‘KJ’ throughout the season. Jackson’s number 31 will go unused. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) July 22, 2024

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported, also on Monday, that the team will cover some of Jackson’s funeral expenses.

“The Vikings will cover a ‘significant’ portion of the expenses for Khyree Jackson’s funeral, per the team,” Seifert posted to X. “It’s scheduled for this Friday. [General manager] Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, [head coach] Kevin O’Connell, [defensive coordinator] Brian Flores, [special teams coordinator] Matt Daniels and [passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach] Daronte Jones will be among the contingent attending.”

Khyree Jackson Signed 4-Year Contract With Vikings After Breakout Season at Oregon in 2023

Jackson signed a four-year contract worth just shy of $4.85 million after Minnesota selected him with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. His full signing bonus was $827,148, which was also the total guaranteed amount at signing, per Over The Cap.

The structure of the agreement called for the proration of that bonus over a four-year span, which made the annual bonus amount $206,787. The last two years of Jackson’s contract have already voided, according to Spotrac.

Jackson was 24 years old at the time of his death. He would have turned 25 on August 11, roughly one month ahead of the start of the regular season.

Jackson played collegiate football at the Universities of Alabama (2021-22) and Oregon (2023) before entering the league. He registered 34 tackles, including 5 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and 2 sacks during his solo campaign at Oregon, per Sports Reference.

Khyree Jackson Died in 3-Vehicle Crash in Maryland