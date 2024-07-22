Vikings Plan Heartfelt Gestures to Honor CB Khyree Jackson Following Death

The Minnesota Vikings plan to take several steps over the upcoming season to honor the memory of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, who died in a car crash on July 6, 2024.
Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported the bulk of the news on Monday, July 22.
“The #Vikings plan to pay out the remainder of Khyree Jackson’s signing bonus to his estate,” Goessling posted to X. “Players will wear helmet decals, and coaches will wear pins, with the initials ‘KJ’ throughout the season. Jackson’s number 31 will go unused.”
Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported, also on Monday, that the team will cover some of Jackson’s funeral expenses.
“The Vikings will cover a ‘significant’ portion of the expenses for Khyree Jackson’s funeral, per the team,” Seifert posted to X. “It’s scheduled for this Friday. [General manager] Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, [head coach] Kevin O’Connell, [defensive coordinator] Brian Flores, [special teams coordinator] Matt Daniels and [passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach] Daronte Jones will be among the contingent attending.”
Khyree Jackson Signed 4-Year Contract With Vikings After Breakout Season at Oregon in 2023
Jackson signed a four-year contract worth just shy of $4.85 million after Minnesota selected him with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. His full signing bonus was $827,148, which was also the total guaranteed amount at signing, per Over The Cap.
The structure of the agreement called for the proration of that bonus over a four-year span, which made the annual bonus amount $206,787. The last two years of Jackson’s contract have already voided, according to Spotrac.
Jackson was 24 years old at the time of his death. He would have turned 25 on August 11, roughly one month ahead of the start of the regular season.
Jackson played collegiate football at the Universities of Alabama (2021-22) and Oregon (2023) before entering the league. He registered 34 tackles, including 5 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and 2 sacks during his solo campaign at Oregon, per Sports Reference.
Khyree Jackson Died in 3-Vehicle Crash in Maryland
Maryland State Police filed a press release on July 6 detailing the incident that claimed Jackson’s life, as well as the lives of two of his high school teammates with whom he played during his time attending Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High in Maryland.
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed three lives this morning in Prince George’s County.
The deceased are identified as Isaiah Hazel, 23, of Upper Marlboro, Khyree Jackson, 24, of Waldorf, and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, of Upper Marlboro. … All three victims were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger involved in the crash. Hazel was the driver. Jackson was the front seat passenger and Lytton was seated in the rear of the vehicle.
Three vehicles were involved in the incident, including the one occupied by Jackson and his teammates.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of [a] silver Infiniti, later identified as Cori Clingman, 23, of Upper Marlboro, was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s County. Investigators believe Clingman attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck [a] Chevrolet Impala. The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest.
Clingman had two other passengers in her Infinity at the time of the crash. No one was injured in her vehicle…. Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash.
Maryland State Police also reported that the driver of the Impala did not sustain any injuries.
O’Connell issued a statement following the news of Jackson’s death.
“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” O’Connell said. “Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”