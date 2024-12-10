Kirk Cousins Delivers Strong Message to Vikings’ Justin Jefferson After Loss

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and former quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Minnesota Vikings are doing just fine without Kirk Cousins, but the team’s long-time starter hasn’t forgotten what it meant to be a part of that organization.

Minnesota trounced Cousins and the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 8, moving to 11-2 in the process. Cousins threw for well over 300 yards but also tossed 2 interceptions and failed to deliver a touchdown in his team’s 21-point defeat.

The Vikings moved to 11-2 this season on the strength of 5 TD passes from Sam Darnold, Cousins’ replacement in 2024, while Atlanta dropped to 6-7 and Cousins came that much closer to losing his job as the starter after a fourth straight game without a TD pass.

One of the biggest luxuries for Cousins in Minnesota was the presence of star wide receiver Justin Jefferson for his final three years with the team. Cousins met Jefferson at midfield of U.S. Bank Stadium following Sunday’s game and delivered a heartfelt message of gratitude to his former teammate.

“Thank you for what you meant to me, man,” Cousins said in an 10-second video of the interaction.

“Always. Same,” Jefferson responded.

Kirk Cousins Facing Calls for Starting Job After Rough 4-Game Stretch With Falcons

Cousins left the Vikings this offseason for a four-year contract worth $180 million from the Falcons. However, the quarterback is already struggling just 13 games into that deal.

He has completed 67% of his passes for nearly 3,400 yards. However, Cousins has also thrown for just 17 TDs compared to 15 INTs and leads the league in interceptions through 14 weeks. That tally also happens to be a career-high in picks for the QB across his 13-year NFL career.

Cousins has thrown 8 interceptions and zero TD passes over the past four weeks, all of which have ended in losses for Atlanta. His job security is threatened even more due to the presence of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is waiting in the wings after the Falcons drafted him No. 8 overall last April in a move that surprised most around the league.

First-year head coach Raheem Morris offered Cousins a vote of confidence following Sunday’s loss, saying that he will remain the quarterback heading into a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) next Monday night. However, the Falcons have fallen a game out of first place in NFC South Division and another loss/bad performance could spell the end of Cousins’ tenure in Atlanta before it ever truly begins.

Justin Jefferson Hasn’t Missed Beat, Despite Kirk Cousins’ Departure From Vikings

Meanwhile, things almost couldn’t be better for Minnesota’s offense with Darnold at the helm.

He may have re-entered the MVP conversation on Sunday after bringing his season totals to 3,299 passing yards (68.4% completion rate), 28 TDs and 10 INTs, while also carrying the Vikings to a mark of 11-2 — good enough for a tie for second in the NFC with the Philadelphia Eagles and just one game back of the conference/division-leading Detroit Lions.

Jefferson is still having a prolific season despite Cousins’ absence, leading the league with 1,170 receiving yards through 13 games. He has also caught 75 passes and 7 TDs with four contests yet to play.