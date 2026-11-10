Vikings Trade for Kirk Cousins: NFL Universe Explodes With Reaction

The Minnesota Vikings did what everyone knew they had to do after Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz both came up short this season in the starting role — they traded for a veteran QB who can step in as the starter right away.

And how did they do it? By paying up for a reunion with former signal-caller Kirk Cousins, most recently of the Las Vegas Raiders.

James Palmer of NFL on Prime was among several national media reporters/analysts to report the news via X on Tuesday, November 10.

“The #Vikings are finishing a TRADE for #Raiders QB Kirk Cousins, per source. Minnesota believes he can step right in,” Palmer wrote. “The Raiders have felt that Fernando Mendoza has been ready. The capital they received was enough for LV to pivot from the plan they have for their rookie.”

Kirk Cousins Returns to Minnesota for 3rd-Round Pick Ahead of Crucial Game Against Packers

The reaction to the news of Cousins’ return to Minnesota was as immediate and overwhelming as the reporting of the deal.

“I am fully on board with trading a third-round pick for Kirk Cousins. I thought the Raiders might hold out for a second-rounder,” Will Ragatz of BMTN Sports wrote on social media. “A QB move had to happen. Vikings still have a third-rounder from the Eagles via the Jonathan Greenard trade.”

A third-round pick is as good as the Vikings likely could have done for Cousins, who led the Raiders to a 4-5 record in nine starts that included 20 TDs and eight INTs.

Some analysts projected Minnesota would have to go as high as a second-round pick, or maybe even an unthinkable first-round asset, to make a deal happen given the Raiders’ leverage and Minnesota’s desperation to add a serviceable signal-caller.

Cousins now returns to the Vikings ahead of a critical NFC North Division matchup against the Green Bay Packers next weekend at Lambeau Field.

You can't write the script. The Vikings play at Lambeau Field this weekend — the spot of Kirk Cousins's last game with the team. https://t.co/bWceZLcAFP — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 10, 2026

“You can’t write the script,” Alec Lewis of The Athletic wrote on X following the deal. “The Vikings play at Lambeau Field this weekend — the spot of Kirk Cousins’ last game with the team.”

Vikings Fans Generally Happy to Welcome Back QB Kirk Cousins, Particularly in Context of WR Justin Jefferson

Social media was also awash in fan reaction to the Cousins’ deal on Tuesday.

“Happy for Justin Jefferson!” one fan wrote. “Let’s go Kirk Cousins 👏🏾.”

With this trade we also get back Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson. Good on Minnesota #Skol https://t.co/RGG3BhKIaQ — Chaz Hinds (@chaz_hinds) November 10, 2026

“With this trade we also get back Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson,” another fan posted to X. “Good on Minnesota. #Skol”

Some social media commenters were also surprised at the price the Vikings were able to negotiate.

“I’m shocked it only cost a third round pick to get Kirk Cousins,” a third person wrote. “After last night, I thought they could have asked for the moon and the stars with how poorly Wentz played.”