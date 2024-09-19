Vikings Eyeing Former Pro Bowl LB After Workout in MN: Report

The Minnesota Vikings hosted former Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander for a workout on Tuesday, Houston NBC affiliate KRPC2’s Aaron Wilson reported on September 17.

A 2015 fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Alexander’s once-promising career has been riddled with injury, missing at least four games in all but two seasons of his nine-year career.

He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2017 and was well on his way to another appearance before tearing his ACL in October 2018. Alexander went on to sign a four-year, $54 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers — but injuries derailed his ability to see that contract through.

Alexander played just eight games in the 2019 season before he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Traded midseason in 2020 to the New Orleans Saints, Alexander tore his Achilles on Christmas Day that year.

He was cut in the 2021 offseason by the Saints, who saved $24 million with the move. Alexander eventually re-signed for a veteran minimum and played 12 games in 2021.

Alexander played a full 17-game season for the New York Jets in 2022 before he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He played well in Pittsburgh before tearing his Achilles last November.

The Vikings’ inside linebacker group is helmed by Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr., who have played every defensive snap at the position through two weeks. Brian Asamoah and veteran Kamu Grugier-Hill are in line for reps behind the two starters.

But beyond that group is practice-squad linebacker Dallas Gant, an undrafted rookie.

A move doesn’t seem imminent, but the Vikings have a tab on Alexander and can move swiftly to sign him if there is a need in the future.

The Vikings also worked out linebackers Ekow Boye-Doe and cornerbacks Caleb Johnson and Damarion Williams.

Minnesota Native Blake Cashman Shines in 1st Vikings Home Opener

A native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and a former University of Minnesota Golden Gopher, Cashman returned to Minnesota this season after signing a three-year, $25.5 million deal in March.

A 2019 fifth-round pick by the Jets, Cashman struggled to stay healthy in New York, playing in just 14 of 49 games before being traded to the Houston Texans in March 2022.

A change of scenery proved to be the difference for Cashman.

He played in 16 games in 2022 and earned a role as a full-time starter last season, ranking No. 6 among 60 qualifying linebackers graded by Pro Football Focus (PFF) in 2023.

Cashman shined in his homecoming last week at U.S. Bank Stadium, tallying 13 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1.0 sacks and 3 passes defensed against the 49ers. He leads the Vikings with 19 tackles through two weeks.

Vikings’ Brian Flores Scouted Cashman With Help From Gophers Coach

After making do with personnel left from the past Vikings regime, defensive coordinator Brian Flores got his pick of the groceries this offseason in his rebuild of the Vikings defense.

Flores admitted he didn’t know much of Cashman as of last year before a conversation with Minnesota linebackers coach Mike Sherels, the older brother of former Vikings defensive back and punt returner Marcus Sherels.

“His daughters and my daughter are in the same class, so I got to know Mike that way,” Flores said, recalling a conversation with Mike while their daughters played. “He’s like, ‘You know, Blake Cashman, I had him at the U, man. He was the best guy we had.’ And I didn’t know much about Blake at that point. And that’s when I turned the tape on, and he was right.”

#Vikings DC Brian Flores talking Blake Cashman: “He’s an EP guy, you know, you can’t knock anyone from Eden Prairie.” The former @FootballEPHS alum getting praise from a current EP resident.#Skol pic.twitter.com/rRDQ6bcq9B — Andrew Cornelius (@AndrewCorn03) September 17, 2024

Flores was foundational in the Vikings’ free-agent decisions, highlighted by the signings of outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and Cashman— all top-100 free agents in Pro Football Focus’ 2024 rankings.

All three signings have been impactful so far as the Vikings defense leads the league with 11 sacks and are third in points allowed (11.5 per game).