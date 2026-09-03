Kyle Van Noy Breaks Silence After Minnesota Vikings Roster Move

New Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy has offered his thoughts in his move.

“Grateful for another opportunity!” Van Noy posted on Instagram on September 3, including aa video and adding “Skol” and tagging the Vikings.

Van Noy spoke defiantly this past offseason, noting that while some may view his age may be viewed as detriment–he turned 35 in March–he believes he still has plenty left in the tank ahead of a 13th season in the NFL.

He told Kay Adams that he has “never been more motivated to play football.”

Vikings Getting ‘Super Motivated’ Kyle Van Noy

“I’m super motivated. I didn’t like how last year went for me personally, and as a team that I was on,” Van Noy said on “Up & Adams” in May, speaking on his 2025 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Cam Jordan didn’t have a good sack season back to back, and then had 10 and a half last year, and that’s kind of the motivation that I’m having. I’m gonna get double-digit sacks for whoever picks me up. That’s my energy, and that’s my mindset, and I’m excited to [join] whichever team wants to come pick me up. You can say whatever [you] want. ‘No one wants a 35-year-old.’ I promise you want this 35-year-old.”

The move to Minnesota has his family excited.

“This video got me and the kids HYPED!!!!!” Van Noy’s wife, Marissa Van Noy, posted in Go daddy!!!! [red heart emoji]

Van Noy’s alma mater, BYU, said “let’s get it [face with sunglasses emoji].” Meanwhile, Van Noy’s former Ravens teammate Daryl Worley and ex-Vikings linbacker Eric Kendricks both shared emojis celebrating his career news.

Van Noy figures to rotate in behind Vikings starters Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner.

KVN Expected to Play Supporting Role With Vikings

The Vikings’ decision to sign Van Noy reunites him with Van Ginkel and defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

It was also borne out of necessity, though.

“Minnesota needed edge-rusher depth in the aftermath of the Jonathan Greenard trade to the Philadelphia Eagles this spring. The team hoped undrafted second-year player Tyler Batty could contribute, too, but Batty tore his ACL last Friday in the team’s final preseason game against the Denver Broncos. That injury added further urgency to the team’s interest in Van Noy, who recorded 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one interception in 15 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis wrote on September 1.

“Van Noy visited the team’s TCO Performance Center on Tuesday, and the in-person meeting solidified the Vikings’ interest. Van Noy is two years removed from a 12.5-sack season with the Ravens, but the Vikings aren’t likely to ask him to play 631 snaps, as he did in 2024.”

If a reduced role helps Van Noy bounce back in terms of his production, it will be a win for the Vikings and the player in the end.

For his career, Van Noy has 561 total tackles and 57.0 sacks, starting 115 of 173 contests.