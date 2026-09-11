Vikings Give Blunt Kyle Van Noy Update Ahead of Packers Game

The Minnesota Vikings made two veteran signings before Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. One was the return of Harrison Smith, and the other was reuniting defensive coordinator Brian Flores with edge rusher Kyler Van Noy.

Van Noy isn’t a stranger to Flores’ defense, as he played with him in New England and Miami. As a result, the transition should be seamless for the 35-year-old. On Sept. 11, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared an update on how the veteran is settling in.

“He’s been exactly what you think when you bring in a veteran guy that has had the type of career that he’s had,” O’Connell told reporters. “He’s got some background with Flo [and] understanding the system.

“Then the coolest thing has been watching him come in, see the differences, learn those nuances and changes, and really be a piece for us on either side when his number gets called. I’m very fortunate and excited to have Kyle here.”

Last season for the Baltimore Ravens, Van Noy posted a 63.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran pass rusher had a PFF pass-rush grade of 51.8 and run-defense grade of 76.7. Van Noy. He also generated 27 total pressures as a pass rusher, including two sacks, 17 hurries, and eight hits.

Could Minnesota Elevate Kyle Van Noy for Packers Game?

When the Vikings signed Van Noy, it was to their practice squad, as they probably wanted to ramp up the veteran before putting him on the field, given that he didn’t have a training camp or play in the preseason.

O’Connell was asked whether he intends to elevate the edge rusher from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for the game against Green Bay.

“We’re still working through that,” O’Connell told reporters. “It’s definitely a possibility for this weekend. We’ve got multiple guys that we’re still kind of working through based upon our practice squad. That’s with the rules being what they are now. That’s where I know it’s a cliché sometimes.

“People start talking about a 70-man roster or 55, 56 guys plus, but we really feel like that with our ability, game by game, to be really purposeful with how we use those elevations, especially as healthy as we are as a football team right now.”

Chris Simms on Vikings Adding Kyle Van Noy

Recently, on the Sept. 2 edition of “PFT Live,“ NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms stated that while Van Noy didn’t have the best 2025 season, he believes the veteran pass rusher still has something left in the tank.

“I mean, certainly Kyle Van Noy is still a good football player,“ Simms said. “He is. It’s not like you watch the Ravens last year and go, ‘Oh man, he’s really at the end here. He’s the weak link on the defense.‘ He still can fit a role now, whether he’s a starter or not.

“But for that defense, it is complicated, and Flores values those pieces that you can move around. Van Noy can do everything. He’s still got some value as a pass rusher, plays the run really well. You can stand him up at linebacker and trust him in pass coverage and do that.”