Vikings QB Kyler Murray Makes Feelings Clear on Kevin O’Connell

Minnesota Vikings QB Kyler Murray is looking for a fresh start with the NFC North team after the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with him this offseason. Nonetheless, to be the Vikings’ starting QB, he’ll have to edge out J.J. McCarthy in a competition.

Last season, Murray only had 195 dropbacks due to injury. As a result, he posted a 72.2 overall PFF grade while throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Moreover, the 28-year-old registered four big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays.

Meanwhile, on the ground, Murray added 145 scramble yards and one rushing touchdown. With OTAs underway for Minnesota, Murray spoke with the media and shared his honest thoughts on playing for Kevin O’Connell.

“He could teach somebody who does not even know football how to play the position of quarterback,” Murray told reporters on May 27. “I believe he is super articulate [and] I have been around him a little bit before here, just in conversations going back to Elite 11 days, the combine, stuff like that.

“I remember every interaction I ever had with K.O., which made this process a lot easier for me, understanding who he is and his ability to do what he does at a high level. His confidence in me as well. I am just excited to be in the room with him and get to learn from him.”

Vikings’ Kyler Murray Has Confidence Ahead of QB Battle

Furthermore, Murray also talks about his confidence heading into this QB battle as he looks to show O’Connell that the former No. 1 pick is the guy the Vikings need to go with as their starter.

“I mean my confidence is unshakable,” Murray added. “That is how I feel about myself. Regardless of what happens day to day, I know the next day I am coming out here to give my best effort, put my best foot forward, and give whatever the team needs. That is what you are getting with me as far as confidence goes. You will not see me waver.”

It will be interesting to see if this confidence leads to Murray winning the QB competition, or if it could take a major hit if he loses the battle to McCarthy.

Blake Cashman Talks Kyler Murray’s Arrival in Minnesota

Recently, during the May 18 edition of the “Jim Rome Show,” Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman shared that Murray isn’t only trying to build a relationship with his teammates in the facilities. Still, the newcomer is also going out of his way to bond away from the football field , too.

“We went as a group to a Wild playoff hockey game, and he was there,” Cashman said. “I think that’s important, especially being a new guy, because you’re in a brand-new environment working with brand-new people, and those relationships haven’t formed yet. But to put yourself out there and get to know your teammates and start building those relationships is important to having a good football team.

“I think that camaraderie pays dividends, especially as the season goes on. So Kyler is doing all those things, and we expect him to obviously bring what he brings in our locker room, but bring that on the football field as well.”