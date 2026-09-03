Analyst Throws Cold Water on Vikings QB Situation

The Minnesota Vikings have a history full of quarterbacks making the most of their change of scenery.

Brett Favre, Warren Moon, Randall Cunningham and more recently Sam Darnold and Case Keenum are among the many quarterbacks who have enjoyed success in Minneapolis. Kyler Murray looks to be next, but The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf is tamping that down, naming the Vikings 9th for the league’s worst quarterback situations.

“Murray’s recent history on the field doesn’t inspire much confidence, but with the way things are run in Arizona, it’s fair to wonder if the change in scenery will unlock Murray’s full potential,” Yousuf wrote. “Playing in Kevin O’Connell’s system and with a supporting cast featuring Justin Jefferson, Jauan Jennings and Jordan Addison should help, too. Murray is squarely in the middle of Tier 3, but his upside could take him to the top of that tier.”

“Minnesota’s backup situation is fairly deep. McCarthy is fine as a No. 2 and last year’s No. 2 for the Vikings, Carson Wentz, profiles as one of the better No. 3 quarterbacks in the league,” Yousuf added. “If Wentz ends up being the No. 2, either because McCarthy is no longer on the roster or even over McCarthy, the floor of Minnesota’s offense should remain solid.”

Vikings GM Confident in Kyler Murray

Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley believes his team found a steal in Murray. The team signed him for a one-year, $1.3 million deal, and Murray is already displaying the qualities Teasley was looking for.

“We started to see the legs as we got to more realistic football… the anticipatory throwing ability, the ability to fit the football into tight windows and be a spot thrower,” Teasley told reporters on Wednesday.

Murray isn’t far removed from one of his best seasons. In 2024, he completed 68.8% of his passes for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 572 yards and five touchdowns on 78 carries.

His 2025 season didn’t go as well due to a lingering foot injury, and he only played five games. The Cardinals also benched him in favor of Jacoby Brissett, and it all led to Murray’s exit from the desert, where he was a former No. 1 pick from Oklahoma in 2019.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Murray has solid career numbers with a 67.1% completion rate and 20,460 yards for 121 touchdowns versus 60 picks. He has averaged six yards per carry for his career amid his 3,193 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns.

Longtime Vikings Analyst Says Kyler Murray ‘Will Be Fine’

Patrick Reusse of the Star Tribune is confident that Murray “will be fine” with the Vikings, a team that “has the talent to make a deep playoff run” this season.

Reusse recently wrote about that in his column and that the team’s “margin for error” that hinges on health. That was the case with the quarterback room in particular last season when McCarthy and Wentz both went down with injuries.

Murray has been largely durable in his career with minor injuries here and there. He had an ACL tear in 2022, which was the only other injury in his career besides last year’s foot pedal sprain to cause major time missed.

The Vikings’ season could hinge on whether or not Murray stays healthy — unless Wentz can step up or McCarthy lives up to expectations.