Bold Kyler Murray Narrative Gaining Steam Before Vikings Training Camp

Quarterback Kyler Murray has yet to win the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback job. But that hasn’t stopped pundits from calling him a dark horse MVP candidate for the 2026 NFL season.

NFL personality Kay Adams first floated the idea on June 18. A day later, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon included Murray on his list of five “under-the-radar MVP candidates” for this fall.

“A new setting under Kevin O’Connell could enable the 2019 No. 1 overall pick to finally live up to his unique and considerable talent in his age-29 season,” wrote Gagnon.

Based on talent alone, calling Murray an MVP candidate isn’t particularly bold. But in seven seasons, Murray hasn’t really put it all together.

While he’s made two Pro Bowls, he’s only registered a winning record once as an NFL starting quarterback. During his most recent full season, he had 3,851 passing yards with 21 touchdown passes versus 11 interceptions. Murray also had 572 rushing yards and five scores on the ground that campaign.

Kyler Murray a Dark Horse MVP Candidate?

Murray joined Gagnon’s list, which included four other dark horse quarterbacks — Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks’ Sam Darnold, Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix and New York Giants‘ Jaxson Dart.

Lawrence, Darnold and Nix are each coming off successful seasons that included postseason appearances. Darnold and Nix also just won their first playoff games.

However, that doesn’t mean Dart and Murray are similar type potential MVP candidates. Dart is entering his first full season as a starter and second NFL campaign. That’s typically a great time for a quarterback to make a significant jump in play.

Eight years into a career is usually the opposite. By 29 years old, quarterbacks are what they are.

In Murray’s defense, there are more signal-callers than every these days that find new teams and turn their careers around. Darnold, Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones were each cast aside and then found success elsewhere.

However, none of them have even received MVP votes.

That’s not to say Murray can’t become the first. It’s just bold to suggest it before he even wins the Vikings quarterback job.

Murray Competing With J.J. McCarthy for Vikings Starting Job

To win MVP, Murray must obviously first win the starting role with the Vikings. That’s not a guarantee, especially after an up-and-down minicamp for Murray.

The veteran threw two interceptions in seven-on-seven drills. Meanwhile, McCarthy fared better than some pundits expected.

Overall, The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported on June 12 the two quarterbacks were pretty even.

The competition will continue in training camp. That was to be expected. However, it actually could hurt Murray’s MVP chances.

The longer the competition goes on, the more starting repetitions Murray loses to McCarthy.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell stressed throughout the spring that he will name a starter in time for that quarterback to prepare for the season. But MVP candidates have to be near perfect. Murray’s best chance of competing for the individual award might be to win the starting job early in camp and then get as many opportunities to prepare for the regular season as possible.