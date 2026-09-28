Kyler Murray, Vikings Make Bad History Despite Remaining Undefeated After Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings are one of six undefeated teams in the NFL entering Monday night in Week 3. The Vikings have also won eight straight dating back to the end of last season.

But that doesn’t mean Minnesota is winning any styles points. It’s actually been quite the opposite to begin the 2026 NFL campaign.

ESPN research found opponents have outgained the Vikings by well more than 200 yards this season. For a team 3-0, it’s one of the worst marks in NFL history.

“The Vikings are 3-0 this season despite being out-gained by 244 yards,” wrote ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. It’s the 2nd-worst differential in total yards by any 3-0 team in NFL history after the 2020 Seahawks.

On Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Vikings had just 230 offensive yards to Tampa Bay’s 243. Minnesota scored just two touchdowns, one of which was an 86-yard punt return from Myles Price.

Vikings Move to 3-0 Behind Defense, Special Teams

Getty Minnesota Vikings punt returner Myles Price scored a touchdown in Week 3 to lead the team to a 23-16 victory.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of Price’s punt return for a touchdown Sunday.

Price’s return gave the Vikings a 10-point lead. Tampa Bay rallied to tie the score, but the Buccaneers were chasing the game the rest of the afternoon.

While it’s still early in the 2026 NFL season, the Vikings have clearly developed a formula — win with defense and special teams without making major mistakes on offense.

“They dominate on defense, and they play great on special teams. Well, check and check,” wrote CBS Sports’ John Breech. Kyle Van Noy racked up three of Minnesota’s six sacks on Baker Mayfield. The Vikings’ defense was so good that Minnesota won despite the fact that the offense didn’t run a single play inside Tampa Bay’s 20-yard line.”

What that might mean for the offense and quarterback Kyler Murray, though, remains to be seen.

Kyler Murray Returns for Minnesota

Getty Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Minnesota Vikings made notably bad history Sunday despite a 3-0 start to the 2026 NFL season.

Murray was back on the field in Week 3 after missing last Sunday with a concussion. In his return, Murray did enough to win but was largely unspectacular.

The Vikings starter completed just 15 of 29 passes for 168 yards. He also had a touchdown and interception.

Minnesota’s top receiver Justin Jefferson exited with an injury Sunday. Without him, though, Jordan Addison led the team with 90 receiving yards and scored a touchdown.

Aaron Jones Sr. finished with a team-high 58 rushing yards, averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

It doesn’t seem probable the Vikings will be able to continue winning while opponents gain more yards than their offense each week. Given that likely fact, there could be some pressure on Murray to start producing more on offense.

Carson Wentz played well in his Murray’s absence the past two weeks. It’s not inconceivable to think the Vikings could turn back to Wentz if the offense continues to struggle.

As long as the team is winning, though, Murray does hold the edge to remain in the starting lineup.