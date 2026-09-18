Vikings Announce Final Kyler Murray Decision Ahead of Week 2

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a concussion after just 11 plays in the first quarter of the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings went on to win the game 39-22 due to a strong performance from both the defense and backup Carson Wentz. Yet Murray’s status moving forward was tenuous, despite him coming into practice on Monday to take mental reps.

Murray was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and was predicted by one Vikings writer to miss Sunday’s game entirely.

On Friday, the team announced that Murray has been ruled out for Week 2 and that his backup Carson Wentz will start against the Bears.

Kyler Murray Set to Sit Out Week 2 Due to Concussion

“Final Vikings Week 2 injury report OUT: WR Jauan Jennings (not injury related – personal) and QB Kyler Murray (concussion) QUESTIONABLE: T Brian O’Neill (knee)”, the official Vikings’ X account posted on Sep. 18.

The team will also miss wide receiver Jauan Jennings, whilst starting right tackle Brian O’Neill, who signed a lucrative 4 year, $96 million extension this past offseason, is questionable with a knee injury.

Murray’s Game Status Unsurprising For Many

Murray’s final status should not be a shock to anyone considering the circumstances. Not only did Murray get knocked just last weekend, but his backup Wentz significantly outplayed him – although Murray presented a very limited sample size.

Around two-thirds of quarterbacks who suffer concussions miss at least one game, and for a quarterback who is right on the small end of the size spectrum at the position; 5’10, 207 lbs; absorption of that sort of contact is no small deal.

Wentz handled the offense well in Week 1, as he did during his month-long stint as starter in lieu of former QB1 J.J. McCarthy back in 2025. In fact, the bigger concern for Minnesota’s offense may be the loss of running back Jordan Mason, who landed on IR earlier this week with a thumb fracture.

All in all, it appears that if head coach Kevin O’Connell desires to see Murray back as the starter over Wentz, he should likely be ready to return to the lineup by Week 3 or 4.