Is Kyler Murray Starting Today? Minnesota Vikings Playing News After QB Injury

Kyler Murray will not start for the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 20.

The Vikings ruled Murray out with a concussion Friday, ending any suspense after he practiced on a limited basis throughout the week. Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced veteran Carson Wentz will start the Week 2 NFC North matchup at Soldier Field, with J.J. McCarthy serving as his backup.

Murray remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after leaving Minnesota’s season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers.

Why Is Kyler Murray Not Playing Against the Bears?

Murray suffered the concussion late in the first quarter against Green Bay on September 13.

The Vikings quarterback scrambled before sliding and absorbed contact from Packers defenders Javon Bullard and Lukas Van Ness. Murray stayed down for several minutes before walking off the field under his own power. Minnesota later ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

There was progress during the week.

Murray attended team meetings and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. But that was not enough to get him cleared for Chicago. O’Connell officially ruled him out Friday while Murray continued working through the league-mandated concussion protocol.

The distinction matters: Murray is not simply sitting because Minnesota prefers Wentz. He has not been medically cleared to play.

Carson Wentz Will Start for the Vikings

Wentz gets the ball after producing one of the stranger relief appearances of Week 1.

He replaced Murray against Green Bay and completed 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Minnesota erased a 22-10 deficit and scored 29 unanswered points in a 39-22 victory.

Now Wentz gets a full week, and a milestone.

Sunday will be his 100th career NFL start. He also has considerably more recent experience in Kevin O’Connell’s offense than the typical backup quarterback. Wentz started five games for Minnesota last season, completing 110 of 169 passes for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

That continuity is suddenly valuable. The Bears piled up 59 points and 291 rushing yards in their Week 1 win over Carolina, while Minnesota is also missing running back Jordan Mason and receiver Jauan Jennings.

Wentz does not inherit a normal backup-QB assignment.

Is Kyler Murray Still the Vikings’ Starting Quarterback?

Yes. Nothing Minnesota has announced suggests otherwise.

The Vikings signed Murray to a one-year contract in March after seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. O’Connell then named him Minnesota’s starter on August 11 following an offseason and training-camp competition with McCarthy.

His Vikings debut barely had time to develop. Murray completed 3 of 5 passes for 18 yards before the concussion ended his afternoon.

Wentz’s performance against Green Bay gave Minnesota a capable bridge, not necessarily a quarterback controversy.

For Sunday, the depth chart is settled: Wentz starts, McCarthy backs him up and Murray watches while continuing through concussion protocol.

The next question is no longer whether Murray will face Chicago. It is whether he can complete the protocol in time to reclaim the offense in Week 3.