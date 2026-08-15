Kyler Murray Gets Blunt About Vikings Showing in Win Over Giants

Kyler Murray had his first action in a Minnesota Vikings uniform in the 13-10 preseason win over the New York Giants on Aug. 13 at MetLife Stadium. Murray saw limited time on the field, going two-for-three on his pass attempts for ten passing yards.

After winning the Vikings’ QB competition, Murray will now need to focus on getting down the offense of head coach Kevin O’Connell. The time the former Arizona Cardinals star will see on the field will likely increase in the second preseason game.

Still, for now, Murray was more than happy to be out on the field again as he looks to make the most of this fresh start in Minnesota.

“I had a blast,” Murray told reporters postgame. “Reality really is kind of setting in. I told my family this weekend just how spending seven years at one spot, and then everything for me has been brand new.

“From getting on the bus with new faces to traveling on an airplane, a new plane, a new seat, a new operation, I’m just really embracing what’s new for me. But yeah, today was a blast, man. Today was a blast.”

Moreover, Murray went into detail about the transition from Arizona to Minnesota after spending time in one place.

“I think this being my first time really having to learn a whole new system, that was probably the toughest thing for me,” Murray added. “But today was everything I thought it would be. It’s like I said, reality set in, and I’m glad to be able.”

Kyler Murray Was Excited to Play Preseason Opener

Despite having only played one series, Murray noted that he’s experienced playing and not playing the preseason opener. The Vikings QB has experienced it all, but starting a new chapter in his NFL career did give him a sense of excitement.

“I’ve done both,” Murray said. “I’m sitting in the preseason. I haven’t played at all in the preseason. I played one game in the preseason. Honestly, dude, I’ve never been more excited to play a preseason game because, like I said, I haven’t played since October.

“So, just taking advantage of the opportunity, seeing it as a blessing and coming out here getting to touch the field again. There’s nothing like it. I was looking around pregame and just really soaking it in.”

Vikings Receive Compelling Kyler Murray Take

With a new chapter underway, FS1’s Colin Cowherd recently noted that the change in the work environment will play a major behind-the-scenes role, allowing Murray to find success in Minnesota.

“He’s not a perfect quarterback,” Cowherd said during a segment on the Aug. 3 edition of “The Herd.” “I question the leadership skills, but here’s where I’m going to defend Kyler Murray. How many of you watching or listening to me have had a bad boss or a bad work environment? What do you do? You get selfish because you want to survive.

“Ask yourself now, you’re a great salesperson, man or a woman, you don’t like your boss, you don’t love your products, what do you do? You get selfish. Like, I don’t trust anybody in the building, I’m gonna do it my way. That’s a very common human trait for driven, aspirational, successful people when they don’t trust the leadership around them. I don’t think he’s ever trusted the leadership.”