Kyler Murray Gives Vikings Serious Cause to Worry After Bucs Win

The Minnesota Vikings might have a considerable Kyler Murray problem.

Minnesota’s new quarterback had a rough start to his career with the franchise in Week 1, throwing an interception on his first pass and gaining just 18 yards on five attempts before a concussion knocked him out of the contest in the first quarter.

Murray missed the team’s second game of the year, which the Vikings won anyway after beating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field by six points (9-3).

Minnesota found a way to get to 2-0 before Murray returned to the starting lineup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. It was a familiar sort of game on Sunday, September 27 in Florida, as the Vikings’ defense and special teams group carried Minnesota to a one-score victory and kept the team undefeated heading into October.

However, the offense was a real problem all afternoon.

“FINAL // Vikings 23, Bucs 16,” Alec Lewis of the Athletic wrote on X. “I mean, holy cow. The defense and Will Reichard did it again. Eric Wilson was great. Blake Cashman was great. The corners tackled. The offense continues to proceed without a rhythm at all whatsoever. The record is 3-0.”

Kyler Murray Failed to Lead Vikings Into Red Zone All Day Against Buccaneers

Murray finished the day 15-of-29 passing for 168 yards, one TD and one INT. He also rushed the football twice for 17 yards.

The run game was also ineffective, as the Vikings tallied a total of 78 yards on 23 carries (3.4 yards per attempt).

In fact, the offense was so deficient that Minnesota accomplished something that no Vikings team had pulled off in 19 years.

“The Vikings had ZERO snaps in the red zone today,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported on X. “The last time they did that and won a game was in a 2007 [contest] against the Bears.”

The team did produce one offensive touchdown, however — a 41-yard completion from Murray to wideout Jordan Addison. Addison finished the afternoon with five catches for 90 yards and one score.

Justin Jefferson Injury Against Buccaneers Hurt Kyler Murray, Vikings Offense in 2nd Half

Of course, Murray’s cause was not helped by the ankle injury that wide receiver Justin Jefferson suffered in the first half against Tampa Bay.

He left the contest in the second quarter and, despite multiple efforts, was never able to return to action.

“He kept trying to work through it, got close a couple of times, ended up being ruled out. We’ll evaluate him more (Monday),” head coach Kevin O’Connell said during his postgame press conference. “I just know that he was pretty close to coming back in, just couldn’t get there.

“He’s such an explosive player, and the way he gets defended, he needs to be able to have those getting off the line, press — all those things,” O’Connell added. “He just couldn’t quite get there. I know he was trying like crazy, and it was killing him not to get back out there.”