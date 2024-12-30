Vikings QB Sends 4-Word Message After Historic Win Over Packers

Sam Darnold could keep J.J. McCarthy on the bench longer than expected. Darnold became the winningest QB in a single season in Minnesota Vikings history in Week 17.

He also became the first NFL QB to win 14 games in the first year with his new team. Darnold’s projected backup – and eventual replacement as Vikings QB1 – coming into the season, McCarthy has missed the entire campaign with a torn meniscus.

However, he remains locked in and in support of his teammates.

“I love this team,” McCarthy posted on X on December 29, following the Vikings’ 27-25 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.

The win keeps the Vikings’ hopes for the NFC North crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference alive. It set up a pivotal battle against the Detroit Lions in Week 18.

“Sunday’s game in Detroit will be only the 4th in NFL history between two teams that are both 10+ games above .500, per @EliasSports,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert said in a post on X on December 29.

The last time it happened was in 2005 between the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts.

Before that, the then-Washington Redskins versus Dallas Cowboys in 1983 and the Frankford Yellow Jackets versus the Chicago Bears in 1926.

J.J. McCarthy Gets Bad News on Vikings QB1 Prospects

The Vikings traded up in the 2024 draft to select McCarthy. Their plan was for Darnold to begin as the starter. But Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said he was not putting any limits on what the rookie could do in Year 1.

McCarthy tore his meniscus in the preseason opener and underwent a second procedure in August. He is still expected to be healthy for the start of next season.

That and Darnold’s performance may have changed the Vikings’ thinking.

“After conversations with a team source, one thing is clear: The Vikings want Darnold back in Minnesota for 2025,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote on December 28. “While the original plan was for McCarthy to slowly develop into the starting quarterback while Darnold was there to hold the rookie’s place, McCarthy’s injury changed things. Now, the Vikings have a problem — Darnold has been almost too good.”

Russini points to the uncertainty around McCarthy’s recovery, noting that he will not be “fully back in the mix” until the spring when the Vikings conduct organized team activities. That would be after free agency and the 2025 draft.

“I see Sam Darnold staying,” Bleacher Report’s James Palmer said during a live stream on December 26. “That is an option right now. To my understanding, the conversations have not happened yet. Obviously, they’re focused on 2024. But there are plenty of people around the league, and there’s some people in that building, that believe they’re going to try to pursue Sam Darnold to stay. And how that happens – whether it’s a contract, whether it’s a franchise tag – we’ll see what ends up happening.”

McCarthy had begun to make real progress before his injury, per Seifert on December 16. But McCarthy could have competition for the starting job even if Darnold leaves the Vikings.

Daniel Jones Looms as Threat for Vikings QB1 Role

Even if Darnold leaves, the Vikings QB room could still include another former first-round pick in Daniel Jones. The Vikings signed him in free agency during the season after the New York Giants waived him.

McCarthy is O’Connell’s protege and has espoused equal faith in the coach.

Ahhh! What a lovely blessing it was to be able to observe the answer to my prior question right before my very eyes! 🙏🏼 #KOACHOFTHEYEAR https://t.co/XCnuFaykDZ — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) December 30, 2024

However, Jones also has a preexisting relationship with O’Connell. Moreover, Jones has been able to practice while learning the playbook and is an experienced option if Darnold leaves.