Vikings Sign 6-Foot-7 Former Steelers D-Lineman in Free Agency: Report

The Minnesota Vikings’ offseason overhaul of their defensive line has already been extensive, and it continued on Thursday with the addition of Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Minnesota has parted with three starters from a front that was supposed to be the engine of their defense. However, the group battled through injuries and stretches of ineffectiveness last season, fueling the need for change.

Loudermilk brings an imposing presence to the rebuilt group.

Ex-Steelers DL Isaiah Loudermilk Signs With Vikings in Free Agency

“Veteran defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in a post on X on May 21.

“Loudermilk spent the last five seasons in Pittsburgh.”

Loudermilk, who turns 29 in October, is listed at 6-foot-7 and 293 pounds. He only played in two games last season, landing on injured reserve twice–once in the regular season and again just ahead of the postseason.

Loudermilk had 17 total tackles in 2024 in 16 games during the regular season. He has 63 combined stops and 1.0 sacks in 60 career games with seven starts, all with the Steelers.

He has more pass deflections (6) than tackles for loss (1) so far.

That is unlikely to change if he sticks with the Vikings through the offseason. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores asks interior linemen in his scheme to occupy blockers. Their job is to free up the edge rushers and inside linebackers.